Tanisha Read has built her life's work on a foundation of resilience, intuition, and authenticity. As the founder of Spiritual and Wealthy, she has become known not just for her intuitive readings but for the safe, fun, and deeply personal spaces she creates for healing. "I don't think spirituality should feel out of reach," Read says. "It's not about being perfect or sitting on top of a mountain. I meet people exactly where they are."

Her story begins with hardship. Read endured a traumatic childhood, but it was also the time when her intuitive gift began to reveal itself. "I kind of call it 'the knowing'," she explains. "I just happened to know things. I also hear the voice of Spirit, and that started showing up when I was very young." While those years were filled with pain, they gave her the ability to recognize patterns in herself and later in others that would eventually shape her life's mission.

Determined not to remain a victim, Read sought stability and empowerment by joining the U.S. Army Reserves during college. She worked in various operations outside the US, where she worked on rebuilding schools, ensuring access to clean water, and supporting local communities. "Looking back now, I see how I was guided," she recalls. "Even there, the work I was doing aligned with who I am, helping people, rebuilding lives."

Following her service, Read gained professional experience with major companies, where her intuitive nature shaped her leadership style. She often sensed when employees were struggling, creating space for them to talk openly. "I was the boss that people could vent to," she says. "What I found was that once people felt heard and supported, they performed better. They believed in themselves because I believed in them."

That realization, bridging emotional and professional well-being, became the seed for Spiritual and Wealthy. Today, Read blends her business acumen with her spiritual calling, offering sessions. "I don't niche myself into one thing," she explains. "I show people, whether it's grief, childhood wounds, or confidence, and we work from there."

Her approach is refreshingly authentic. Through social media lives and client sessions, she creates a space that feels more like talking to a trusted friend than consulting a distant guru. "People always remember the teacher who believed in them, and the one who made learning fun," she says. "That's how I want spirituality to feel, accessible, lighthearted, and real."

Read's sessions often blend humor and compassion, easing clients into deeper conversations. "Sometimes we laugh, we joke, and then when the moment is right, we can talk about meditation or breathwork," she says. That balance makes her work especially meaningful for people navigating stress, financial challenges, or emotional trauma.

For Read, spirituality and financial empowerment are deeply connected. "When you remove blockages and begin to feel whole, your finances start to fall into place," she explains. Her own journey is proof that, despite not finishing college, she built a successful career and supported her husband in his. Her philosophy is rooted in self-worth: "A lot of us don't even believe we are worth asking for more pay, more opportunities. Once you step into that confidence, the universe responds."

In addition to her client work, Read is an author. She has self-published books and is currently writing a new one, her most personal yet, chronicling her life story and the growth of her intuitive gift. "It actually means a lot to me," she shares.

Looking ahead, Read envisions Spiritual and Wealthy as more than just her personal platform. She hopes to build a one-stop holistic center, bringing together therapists, yoga instructors, breathwork practitioners, and other spiritualists. "The goal is that you start with me, and as you grow stronger, I can walk you over to the next person," she explains. "It's about creating a thread of care, so people feel safe every step of the way."

What makes her mission especially powerful is her willingness to meet people in their darkest moments. "I tell people, I'm coming to get you out," she emphasizes. "You don't have to climb out of the fire alone. I'll come into the fire with you, and when you are ready, I'll help you walk again."

For Tanisha Read, healing is not about lofty ideals or unreachable standards. It's about presence, compassion, and walking hand-in-hand with those who need it most. "All you have to do is show up," she reminds. "I'll take care of the rest."