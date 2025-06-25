Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised with Stellar CertiK Audit

Road Town, Tortola, June 25th, 2025, Chainwire

Neo Pepe Coin ($NEOP) has crossed past the $2 million milestone in record-breaking speed, propelling it toward Stage Four of its anticipated presale. Launching less than a week ago, the project’s early growth reflects strong interest, with investors rallying behind its revolutionary approach to decentralization, governance, and liquidity.

Over $2,000,000 Raised

Within days, Neo Pepe has hit a notable $2 million raised and strong participation in the project’s presale. This achievement not only underscores investor confidence but highlights the project's compelling narrative—a serious, thematic rebellion against traditional financial centralization, aptly branded as the Memetrix. Neo Pepe Coin recently achieved a 71.96 score on its Certik Audit, validating its credibility as a legitimate and secure project.

Neo Pepe’s presale is meticulously structured across 16 dynamic stages, progressively increasing the token price to reward early supporters. Now, as it rapidly approaches Stage Four, the window to secure tokens at advantageous pricing is narrowing swiftly.

Community Governance Treasury DAO

Further differentiating Neo Pepe Coin is its innovative 2.5% auto-liquidity mechanism. Each transaction enhances liquidity pools, with LP tokens permanently burned, creating sustained price stability and growth potential. Complementing this powerful feature is a fully decentralized governance model, empowering token holders with real decision-making power on strategic listings and treasury allocations.

Auto Liquidity Mechanism

Neo Pepe Coin’s early performance has been marked by steady presale participation and a structured rollout strategy. With its ongoing stage-based pricing model, thematic framing, and auto-liquidity mechanics, $NEOP continues to progress through its planned presale phases.

Real Meme Community

With Stage Four approaching, Neo Pepe Coin continues through its presale schedule, supported by consistent participation and structured pricing mechanics. The project’s distinctive theme and token model remain central to its current phase of growth.

Users can secure a spot now and discover why Neo Pepe Coin is setting new standards in crypto innovation.

For more information, users can join the Neo Pepe community on socials or visit the official website today.

About Neo Pepe Coin

Neo Pepe Coin ($NEOP) is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to challenge centralization, regulatory overreach, and market manipulation. Leveraging the thematic narrative of the Memetrix, Neo Pepe Coin symbolizes a bold movement towards financial democratization and innovation. The project features a structured 16-stage presale, robust community-driven governance, and an auto-liquidity mechanism ensuring sustainable growth and stability.

To Get Started with $NEOP

Contact

CMO



Logan Roy



CrypTechnologies Ltd.



press@neopepe.ai

