French “Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper to Launch World’s First Action Token

In a world-first collision of raw human risk and blockchain innovation, legendary urban climber Alain Robert — known globally as the French Spiderman — is currently scaling the 116-meter Meliá Barcelona Sky Hotel, with no ropes, no harness, and no safety equipment.

Clad in custom Tigershark-branded gear, Robert is joined by his son, Julien Robert, a former French Navy marine, to officially unveil $TIGERSHARK, the world’s first cryptocurrency powered by real-world action.

The Most Dangerous Crypto Launch in History

Mission 1: Spiderman & Son — The first of many high-profile extreme missions by Tigershark, a groundbreaking movement that fuses the exhilaration of extreme sports and blockchain with a global community of athletes, visionaries, and risk-takers.

"We're redefining what a crypto launch looks like — not airdrops, not smoke and mirrors, but actual real-world extreme feats, true adrenaline," says Lilly Douse, spokesperson for Tigershark.

A New Frontier for Crypto: Where Action Meets Utility

Tigershark isn’t just a token — it’s an Action Economy. Whether it’s big-wave surfing, free-running rooftops, or wingsuit dives through canyon walls, every feat drives the economy. Holding tokens gets users closer to the action: private events, behind-the-scenes missions, athlete drops, and access to the heartbeat of a movement that’s rewriting the rules.

“We’re betting it all on something rare in today’s world: guts and grits.” added Douse.

Alain Robert’s climb is the first of many high-profile missions. Tigershark is already in discussions with elite athletes across base jumping, wingsuiting, parkour and motocross to headline future feats.

With a roadmap that includes strategic sponsorships, branded merchandise, global events, and athlete-backed products, Tigershark is evolving into a full-fledged action-sports brand powered by crypto.

About Tigershark

Tigershark is a pioneering movement at the intersection of extreme sports and blockchain. From skyscraper climbs to death-defying missions, Tigershark transforms raw human courage into real crypto value. Users can learn more at www.tigershark.global

About Alain Robert

Alain Robert, now in his early 60s, has climbed over 150 of the world's tallest buildings without safety gear, including the Burj Khalifa, Eiffel Tower, and Petronas Towers. Today's climb marks a new chapter — one that connects his daredevil legacy to the world of crypto.

