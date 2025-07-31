10 Years of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale

Pepeto is currently conducting its presale, having raised over $5.77 million and attracted more than 100,000 community members to date. Distinct from meme coins that primarily rely on viral momentum, Pepeto is outlining an ecosystem that includes planned infrastructure such as PepetoSwap, a zero-fee exchange, and a cross-chain bridge aimed at enabling interoperability between blockchain networks.

As meme tokens continue to evolve with added functionalities like trading platforms and staking options, Pepeto’s roadmap reflects this shift. The presale stage represents an early phase in its development timeline, preceding the launch of its ecosystem tools and any potential exchange listin

Pepeto’s Tokenomics and Community Engagement Support Presale Growth

Pepeto’s ongoing presale has seen steady participation, with more than $5.7 million raised and a reported community of over 100,000 supporters. According to the project team, the tokenomics model—designed to allocate supply across staking rewards, marketing, liquidity provision, and project development—has contributed to early traction and community engagement.

At its current presale stage, the token is priced at $0.000000144, with a structured pricing model that increases in subsequent stages. This approach is intended to incentivize early participation while aligning with the project’s roadmap. The development of a committed community and structured allocation model are seen by the team as foundational elements supporting the project’s long-term strategy

What’s Next for Pepeto?

As Pepeto prepares to enter Stage 7 of its ongoing presale, the project continues to outline its infrastructure plans, which include PepetoSwap—a zero-fee exchange—and a cross-chain bridge aimed at enabling broader network interoperability. These features, paired with meme-themed branding, form the basis of its development strategy. The project reports sustained community engagement across social platforms, contributing to its visibility among active presale offerings in 2025.

About Pepeto

Pepeto is a next‑generation meme coin project built on Ethereum, combining viral community appeal with real, usable infrastructure. Designed for scalability and accessibility, Pepeto’s ecosystem features a zero‑fee centralized exchange, PepetoSwap for frictionless trading, and a cross‑chain bridge to connect multiple networks. Powered by the $PEPETO token, the project’s mission is to create a meme coin environment where utility meets culture, offering investors and users a platform that delivers both speed and substance in the evolving Web3 landscape.

