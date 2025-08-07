Caldera Announces Partnership with EigenCloud to Integrate EigenDA V2

San Francisco, California, August 7th, 2025, Chainwire

Constellation Labs d/b/a Caldera, the leading provider of rollup infrastructure solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with EigenCloud to integrate EigenDA V2 into its rollup engine. This integration unlocks industry-leading data throughput capabilities of 100 MB/s for blockchain rollups, representing a significant leap forward in blockchain scalability and performance.

The partnership addresses one of the most critical challenges facing blockchain rollups today: efficient data availability. Rollups must post their transaction data to ensure the chain's state can be verified and maintained. Traditionally, this data is posted directly to Ethereum's Layer 1 (L1), which can be both expensive and limiting in terms of scalability.

By leveraging a dedicated Data Availability (DA) layer instead of relying solely on Ethereum L1, rollups can achieve significantly higher performance while reducing costs. This approach opens the door to unlimited use cases and enables blockchain applications to scale without compromising on security or decentralization.

“We’re incredibly excited to integrate EigenDA V2 into Caldera’s rollup engine, offering unmatched scale to our partner projects”, said Matthew Katz, CEO of Constellation Labs. “As an increasingly large set of companies come on-chain – including payment companies, fintechs, and banks – the ability to scale to new levels is absolutely paramount”.

EigenDA: Built for the Future of Blockchain Infrastructure

EigenDA represents a next-generation DA solution that draws inspiration from Danksharding while eliminating the need for independent consensus mechanisms. This innovative approach allows EigenDA to harness the decentralized trust inherent in the Ethereum network, backed by millions of dollars in restaked ETH to provide bulletproof economic security.

The solution offers several key advantages that set it apart in the competitive data availability landscape:

Guaranteed Bandwidth Through Reservations: EigenDA is the only DA solution to offer data reservations, ensuring that rollups receive guaranteed bandwidth at a fixed cost. This predictability is crucial for enterprise applications and high-throughput use cases that require consistent performance.

Proven Performance at Scale: The capabilities of EigenDA are not theoretical—they've been tested and proven in real-world conditions. The Eigen team successfully demonstrated the platform's power by posting the live chain state of all Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchains on EigenDA.

Seamless Integration Through Caldera's Platform

The EigenDA V2 integration will be available as a one-click option within the Caldera dashboard for any new rollup deployment. This streamlined approach eliminates the technical complexity traditionally associated with integrating advanced data availability solutions, making cutting-edge performance accessible to developers regardless of their infrastructure expertise.

Existing Caldera chains may elect to switch to EigenDA V2. This flexibility ensures that all Caldera users can benefit from the partnership, whether they're launching new projects or optimizing existing deployments.

About Caldera

Caldera is a leading provider of rollup infrastructure solutions, making it easy for developers and organizations to deploy and manage high-performance blockchain rollups. Based in San Francisco and operating as Constellation Labs dba Caldera, the company is committed to advancing blockchain scalability and accessibility through innovative infrastructure solutions.

For more information, users can visit Caldera's

Official Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn

Contact

CEO



Matthew Katz



Constellation Labs, d/b/a Caldera



matt@caldera.xyz

