Grosvenor is one of the richest billionaires, having a $13.4 billion fortune

Grosvenor became the godfather of Prince George at age 25

Hugh Grosvenor — the godfather of Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest son, Prince George — is now engaged.

The 32-year-old Duke of Westminster announced his engagement to Olivia Henson on Sunday. He reportedly proposed at his family's ancestral seat in Eaton Hall in Cheshire, England, U.K.'s The Times reported. The newly engaged couple has been together for two years.

"Members of both their families are delighted with the news," a statement obtained by the outlet read. Upon marriage, Henson, who works at the ethical food company Belazu, will become the Duchess of Westminster.

The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed their firstborn, Prince George, in July 2013. At the time, Grosvenor became the godfather of the second in line to the British throne at only 25 years old.

During his 20s, the aristocrat became one of the richest in the world, inheriting about 11 billion pounds — or $13.4 billion. He reportedly owns more than King Charles III, who is also his godfather.

The Duke of Westminster accumulated the majority of his wealth from his family's vast fortune, which dates back to 1677 when one of his ancestors, Sir Thomas Grosvenor, obtained portions of land from the west of London as part of the dowry paid by the family of his then-soon-to-be wife, Mary Davies.

Now, the Westminsters owe vast real estate holdings, including more than 300 acres of land in the wealthiest areas of central London and rural estates in Oxfordshire, Scotland and Spain, covering more than 150,000 acres, according to Bloomberg. They also own the Liverpool One shopping center.

Following the passing of his father, Gerald Grosvenor, in 2016, he inherited the entire fortune of the Grosvenor Estate, in accordance with a 1933 Act of Parliament, called the Grosvenor Estate Act, which restricts inheritance to the male line, Bloomberg cited U.K.-based legal professionals.

Unless the inheritance rules are overturned, the duke's fortune will be passed over to a distant male relative, should he and his new fiancé, Henson, not have a son after marriage.

Grosvenor remains the sole inheritor since he has three sisters, namely 42-year-old Lady Tamara, 41-year-old Lady Edwina, and 29-year-old Lady Viola. He and his siblings used to attend a village school in Cheshire and later a private day school despite their enormous wealth.

Aside from being the chairman of Grosvenor, the duke runs the Westminster Foundation — "an independent grantmaking trust and registered charity," according to the official website. His father reportedly also left about 21 million pounds ($26 million).