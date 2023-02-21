KEY POINTS A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle denied claims that the couple is suing "South Park"

"South Park" took a dig at the media frenzy surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

A report alleged that Markle was "upset and overwhelmed" by her portrayal in the show

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have no plans of suing "South Park," according to their representative.

"South Park" Season 26, episode 2, titled "The Worldwide Privacy Tour," recently took a dig at the couple's highly publicized projects amid claims that they left the royal family for "privacy."

Several reports claimed that the episode left the 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex unhappy over how she was portrayed and that a legal team was looking to take action against the Comedy Central show's creators.

But a spokesperson for Prince Harry and Markle debunked the claims that the couple was pursuing legal action against "South Park."

"It's all frankly nonsense. Totally baseless, boring reports," the spokesperson told People.

After the episode aired Wednesday, NBC News royal reporter Neil Sean claimed that an unnamed source with direct knowledge of the matter said that the couple's portrayal could have "legal ramifications."

Several California-based sources also allegedly claimed that Markle was "upset and overwhelmed" by the episode and "annoyed by 'South Park' but refuses to watch it all," The Spectator reported.

"The Worldwide Privacy Tour" centered on the media frenzy surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down from royal duties and relocated to California in 2020.

The couple was not directly mentioned in the episode, but it focused on the prince and princess of Canada, who settle down in a fictional Colorado town due to their desire to live a private life but are still drawing media attention to themselves.

Viewers noticed the similarities between the animated characters and the couple, from Prince Harry's ginger hair and beard to his wife's dusty pink dress and hat, which she donned for Trooping the Color in 2018.

The storyline seemed to mirror the couple's new life in California and their recently released projects, including the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan" and Prince Harry's best-selling memoir "Spare."

Prince Harry and Markle opened up about their decision to leave the royal family in a televised interview with Oprah Winfrey back in 2021.

When asked by the veteran TV host whether the "Suits" alum and her husband expected to lose privacy because of their royal status, Markle responded, "I think everyone has a basic right to privacy. Basic. We're not talking about anything that anybody else wouldn't expect," according to People.

"If you're at work and you have a photograph of your child on your desk, and your co-worker says, 'Oh, my gosh, your kid's so cute. That's fantastic! Can I see your phone so I can see all the pictures of your child?' You go, 'No. This is the picture I'm comfortable sharing with you,'" the duchess explained.

"And then if they double down and say, 'No, but you already showed me that one. So you have to show me everything. You know what, I'm just [going to] hire someone to sit in front of your house or hide in the bushes and take pictures into your backyard, because you've lost your right to privacy ... because you shared one image with me,'" she added.

Following the premiere of the couple's six-part Netflix docuseries last year, they also received criticism for continuing to release projects and interviews about their time in the royal family despite claims of wanting "privacy."

But the Sussexes' global press secretary clapped back at critics, saying that Prince Harry and Markle's "statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties."

"Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series. They are choosing to share their story, on their terms, and yet the tabloid media has created an entirely untrue narrative that permeates press coverage and public opinion. The facts are right in front of them," their rep concluded.