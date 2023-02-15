KEY POINTS "South Park" Season 26, episode 2 is titled "The Worldwide Privacy Tour"

"South Park" is back at Comedy Central with an all-new season, and fans think that the next episode may take a jab at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

On Tuesday, the official "South Park" Twitter page released the teaser trailer for Season 26, episode 2, titled "The Worldwide Privacy Tour."

"The prince of Canada and his wife try to find privacy and seclusion in a small mountain town," read a short description of the episode on IMDb.

Kyle complains about a dumb prince and his stupid wife in the all-new episode, titled "Worldwide Privacy Tour" premiering Wednesday at 10/9c on Comedy Central. pic.twitter.com/6Dpa5R5ZZ3 — South Park (@SouthPark) February 13, 2023

Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not directly named in the teaser, the sneak peek seemingly referenced the media frenzy surrounding the couple, who stepped back from their roles as working royals and moved from the U.K. to California in 2020.

In the trailer, a main character, Kyle, tells his friends: "It seriously is driving me crazy. I'm sick of hearing about them, but I can't get away from them! They're everywhere. In my f—king face."

Kyle's friend Stan questioned why he was getting worked up about the royals who were coming into their town.

"Look Kyle, we just kinda don't care about some dumb prince and his stupid wife," Stan said in the clip.

Fans of the long-running animated series couldn't help but speculate that the upcoming episode will target Prince Harry and Markle.

"Thank you, 'South Park,' for making this episode. It's exactly how we all feel about them. They appear everywhere and we just want them to disappear," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another commented, "Brilliant, I love it, [Harry and Meghan] are perfect fodder for 'South Park.' I really hope they step up the piss-take."

"Is this the episode I've been waiting for so long where they parody Harry and Meghan?" a third user wrote.

"Already loving it by that episode title alone," another added.

"[Is] this about who I think it's about?" another commented, adding a GIF of Josh Peck from Nickelodeon's "Drake & Josh" mouthing the word "Megan."

This about who I think it's about? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/LTpyCY7Lje — Jack Wells💖💜💙 (@mrwells141) February 13, 2023

It is unclear whether or not Prince Harry, 38, and Markle, 41, will be making an appearance as animated characters.

The royals made the headlines once again recently due to the release of their bombshell Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan" in December last year and the prince's memoir "Spare" last month.

They were criticized for appearing to quit royal duties for privacy reasons but then giving interviews and releasing media projects about their time in the royal family.

However, a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement obtained by the BBC that the Sussexes "never cited privacy as the reason for stepping back."

"This distorted narrative was intended to trap the couple into silence," the spokesperson said in December 2022. "In fact, their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties."

"South Park" is a dark comedy animated series that is not suitable for children below 13 years old. It was created by Matt Stone and Trey Parker, and has become known for its outrageous, witty and relatable storylines that tackle real-life problems or pop culture.

The Comedy Central series returned to broadcast earlier this month with Season 26, episode 1, titled "Cupid Ye," a special Valentine's episode that subtly tackled Kanye West and his antisemitic remarks.

"South Park" Season 26, episode 2, "The Worldwide Privacy Tour," will air Wednesday at 10 p.m. EST.