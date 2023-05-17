KEY POINTS The taxi driver who drove Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during the incident said it was not a "chase"

The driver said the Sussexes seemed scared, but he never felt like he was in danger

A photographer present during the incident said it was not near catastrophic since nobody got ticketed or arrested

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's paparazzi chase in New York City was far from being catastrophic as they had claimed, according to various witnesses.

Several witnesses came forward and shared their accounts about the paparazzi car chase involving Prince Harry and Markle Tuesday night after they left the Ziegfeld Theater in Manhattan, where Markle was honored as among the honorees of Gloria Steinem's Women of Vision Awards. Markle's rep said the incident was "near catastrophic" and lasted "over two hours." However, others present claimed otherwise, including the paparazzi involved.

Prince Harry and Markle had to change cars and ride a taxi during the chase. Taxi driver Sukhcharn Singh spoke with The Washington Post Wednesday about the incident and recounted the approximately 10 minutes he spent with Markle, Prince Harry, Doria Ragland and a security guard.

Singh said he picked up the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with "an older Black woman and one security guard" around 11 p.m. outside the NYPD 19th precinct on East 67th Street, just a little more than a mile from the Ziegfeld Ballroom. The security guard reportedly waved down his car, and the foursome rode with two cars following them.

"They kept following us and were coming next to the car," the 37-year-old driver continued. "They took pictures as we stopped and were filming us."

After a few minutes, the security guard reportedly asked him to drive back to the police station. In his opinion, it wasn't a chase at all.

"I don't think I would call it a chase. I never felt like I was in danger. It wasn't like a car chase in a movie. They were quiet and seemed scared, but it's New York — it's safe," he added.

Singh also appeared on Piers Morgan's show and said when he picked up the Sussexes, Ragland and the guard, they "seemed very nervous." He also remembered when they got blocked by a trash truck, and the paparazzi came out of nowhere.

According to Singh, it didn't take long and the flashes went off. He compared the incident to other celebrities and suggested worse happened as photographers "surrounded the car" and went "crazy with the camera."

A photographer on the scene also told People that the Sussexes describing the pursuit as "near catastrophic" was "sensational."

"Nobody got a ticket or arrested...I don't see how it was near catastrophic other than crazy hyperbole," the photographer said.

Celebrity photo agency Backgrid USA Inc. had already addressed the issue and said they received photos and videos from their photographers. The agency quoted their photographers as saying, "There were no near-collisions or near-crashes."

"They had no intention of causing any distress or harm, as their only tool was their cameras. A few of the photos even show Meghan Markle smiling inside a cab," the agency said in a statement obtained by People.

Backgrid USA Inc. also seemingly blamed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's security escort for "driving in a manner that could be perceived as reckless." Their vehicle was reportedly blocked off streets and pulled over by the police, as shown in one video captured by the photographers.

"The photographers have reported feeling that the couple was not in immediate danger at any point. At BACKGRID USA Inc., we do not condone any form of harassment or illegal activity. We are taking Prince Harry's allegations seriously and will be conducting a thorough investigation into the matter," the agency added.