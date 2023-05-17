KEY POINTS Paparazzi reportedly chased Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after they attended the Women of Visions Awards

The Sussexes' rep claimed the chase lasted over two hours and resulted in multiple near collisions

The paparazzi company said there were no near-collisions or near-crashes during the incident

History repeats itself.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got chased by paparazzi cars just like Princes Diana after attending an event in New York City Tuesday night. The incident happened after they left the Ziegfeld Theater, where Markle was honored by Gloria Steinem at the Women of Vision Awards in Manhattan.

"Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's rep said in a statement to Page Six.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers. While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety."

Markle's mom, Doria Ragland, was with them during the incident, and the 66-year-old was reportedly "terrified." The trio left the event in an SUV around 10 p.m. and was followed by 12 paparazzi.

They reportedly ditched their original vehicle and transferred into a yellow cab in an attempt to evade the photographers, an insider told the outlet. One cameraman reportedly hit a car while another almost ran over the NYPD officer.

"It started off with 12 paparazzi, then ended up with four chasing [Meghan, Harry and Doria]," the tipster said. "Their security tried their best to lose [the photographers]."

Once when they were in the taxi, Prince Harry reportedly recorded the incident on his phone. The security also did the same to gather evidence.

The paparazzi got confronted by uniformed police officers, but they reportedly ignored the warnings and continued chasing Prince Harry, Markle and Ragland.

A source told the outlet that the incident was "absolutely shocking."

"Everyone is still upset, to say the least. It was horrific," the tipster added.

The paparazzi company responsible for the alleged "near catastrophic" car chase responded to the allegations against their photographers. Backgrid USA Inc. clarified that only four photographers were involved, and they "had no intention of causing any distress or harm" to the trio. Also, "there were no near-collisions or near-crashes during the incident."

"We are aware of Prince Harry's statement regarding an alleged 'near catastrophic car chase' involving himself, Meghan Markle, and her mother, in New York City on Tuesday night," Backgrid USA said in a statement to 9News.

"We want to clarify that we have received photos and videos of last night's events from four freelance photographers, three of whom were in cars and one of whom was riding a bicycle. It is important to note that these photographers have a professional responsibility to cover newsworthy events and personalities, including public figures such as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle."

The company added, "We understand that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's security detail had a job to do... We do, however, want to point out that according to the photographers present, there were no near-collisions or near-crashes during this incident."