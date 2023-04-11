KEY POINTS Robert Jobson said King Charles wanted to ensure Princes Charlotte's future in the monarchy

The King is reportedly giving Princess Charlotte the Duchess of Edinburgh title

Princess Charlotte will become the new Duchess of Edinburgh after Prince Edward dies

Princess Charlotte will inherit one of the grandest titles in British institutions, according to a report.

British journalist and royal correspondent Robert Jobson is releasing a new book titled "Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed" this week. GB News got some extracts from the publication regarding Princess Charlotte's future royal title.

According to Jobson, King Charles decided to ensure that Prince William and Kate Middleton's second child would play a huge role in the institution. Princess Charlotte, who serves as her brother Prince George's spare, will be holding one of the grandest titles in the future.

"Sensitive to the fact that nine-year-old Prince George's future is already mapped out, Charles has been careful to reserve one of the grandest titles for Princess Charlotte – currently called Lottie by her mother and Mignonette (French for cute little thing) by her father," Jobson wrote.

"Although the King has made his brother Edward the new Duke of Edinburgh, the title is only for life. After Edward dies, Charles has made it clear Charlotte (now aged seven) should become Duchess of Edinburgh."

International Business Times could not independently verify the claims.

GB News noted that the book did not mention the Prince and Princess of Wales's youngest child, Prince Louis' possible title in the future. It is believed that the King has also discussed with aides Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's titles.

According to Jobson in his book, the continued use of the titles the "Duke and Duchess of Sussex" has been "discussed at the highest level." His Majesty is reportedly not in favor of axing the moniker, but the Palace officials are pressuring him.

"The idea of stripping Harry of his Duke of Sussex title has been discussed at the highest level," he wrote. "The King is said not to be in favor, but other senior Royals are less indulgent. Ultimately, despite Charles's enduring love for his son, he will come under increasing pressure if Harry continues to attack the monarchy."

He added that King Charles only has two options — "put up with the spreading stain on his reign, or take action to limit its scope." If the King decides to remove Prince Harry and Markle's dukedom titles, they would be demoted to "Mr. and Mrs. Mountbatten-Windsor of Montecito, California."

King Charles invited Prince Harry and Markle to his coronation on May 6. However, the royal couple hasn't confirmed their attendance less than a month before the occasion. Their rep told the BBC that "there was no update" on whether the couple would fly to the United Kingdom for the event.

"Our King" will hit shelves Thursday.