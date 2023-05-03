KEY POINTS Priyanka Chopra said she went into a deep depression after a botched nose job

Priyanka Chopra opened up about her botched surgery.

Chopra appeared on "The Howard Stern Show" earlier this week. During her appearance, the 40-year-old actress and beauty queen opened up about a doctor-recommended nose job that went wrong and how it affected her mental health.

The "Quantico" star said a doctor advised her to have a polyp in her nasal cavity removed. However, after doing so, she noticed that her left face was "completely different," and she went into a "deep, deep depression," Page Six reported.

Since her appearance changed, it affected her mental health, not to mention her livelihood. The Miss World 2000 winner said she was fired from three different movies after the plastic surgery. At the time, she thought her career was "over before it started."

Chopra's confidence had gone down that she didn't want to leave her home. However, her late father, who was a doctor, convinced her to go under the knife again for corrective surgery.

"I was terrified of that, but he was like, 'I will be in the room with you,'" she added. "He held my hands through it and helped me build back my confidence."

Chopra also recounted how Bollywood director Anil Sharma supported her by giving her a supporting role in a movie where she was supposed to play a lead role.

"He, while the tide was against me, said, 'It will be a small part but give it your all.' And I did,'" the Indian-born star said.

It wasn't the first time Chopra opened up about the botched surgery. In her "Unfinished" memoir, she got into the details of what happened during the procedure.

"While shaving off the polyp, the doctor also accidentally shaved the bridge of my nose, and the bridge collapsed," she wrote, per Entertainment Tonight. "When it was time to remove the bandages and the condition of my nose was revealed, Mom and I were horrified."

Chopra admitted that after the incident, she wasn't sure if she would ever regain her confidence and self-esteem.

"Every time I looked in the mirror, a stranger looked back at me, and I didn't think my sense of self or my self-esteem would ever recover from the blow," she added.

However, she also shared that, over time, she changed her perspective. She had learned to embrace herself, including her look.

"Now, when I look in the mirror, I am no longer surprised; I've made peace with this slightly different me," she continued. "I'm just like everyone else: I look at myself in the mirror and think maybe I can lose a little weight; I think maybe I can work out a little more. But I'm also content. This is my face. This is my body. I might be flawed, but I am me."