Priyanka Chopra Jonas is an Indian actress who has achieved phenomenal success and fame across the globe. She started her remarkable journey as a beauty queen, winning the prestigious Miss World pageant in 2000 when she was just 18 years old. That crowning moment and victory set the stage for Chopra's future accomplishments. From those pageant beginnings, she went on to become one of the most tremendously successful and sought-after actresses in Bollywood's Hindi film industry. Now, Chopra has transcended being just a big name in India -- she is a true international superstar, acting in major American TV shows and Hollywood movies too.

Net worth

With all her achievements and business ventures, Chopra has accumulated an extremely impressive net worth valued at a staggering $80 million. That massive fortune puts her among the richest and highest-paid actresses in the entire world. With the talent, work ethic, and business intelligence she possesses, Chopra has rightfully earned wealth that most people can only dream of amassing.

Source of income

The biggest source of income that has contributed tremendously to Chopra's $80 million net worth is her acting work. She commands astronomical fees into the millions of dollars just for starring in a single film or TV series. Chopra charges a staggering $5 million or more just to endorse or promote a brand's products. For her actual acting roles, her fees are upwards of millions per project. A major accomplishment for Chopra was getting paid equal compensation to her male co-stars for the first time on the show Citadel, which is unheard of for actresses.

Businesses and investments

In addition to her acting job fees, Chopra rakes in tons of money from lucrative brand endorsement deals with some of the biggest, most recognizable companies in the world. She promotes major brands like Pantene, Nirav Modi, Lyf Mobiles, and many more. These endorsements and sponsorships add many millions per year to her already substantial yearly earnings. Global brands are willing to pay Chopra a premium fee to be associated with her beautiful image and have her promote their products.

Proving herself to be a wise entrepreneur as well, Chopra is not just an actress -- she is a businesswoman too. In 2021, she launched her very own haircare line called Anomaly. This gender-neutral, clean brand that uses high-quality ingredients was an instant hit with consumers and sold extremely well right from the start. This business alone brings in loads of income for the star. Chopra also co-owns an Indian restaurant called Sona in New York City that has become immensely popular with rave reviews. These successful business ventures add substantially to her overall personal fortune and net worth.

The smart businesswoman that she is, Chopra has also invested her millions wisely in technology startups and other promising companies. She has ownership stakes in big-name brands like the dating app Bumble, avatar company Genies, and more. These investments provide her with another stream of income on top of what she makes from acting, endorsements, and her businesses. Chopra's income is further supplemented by producing movies and shows under her own production company.

Early career beginnings

Chopra's very first experience with acting and being on camera was through a small role in a 2002 Tamil language movie from India's South film industry called "Thamizhan." However, her true big break happened just one year later in 2003 when she landed her first leading role in a Bollywood film -- "The Hero: Love Story of a Spy" opposite actor Sunny Deol. This first major Hindi film opened lots of doors for the newcomer in the prolific Indian film industry. Over the next decade, Chopra went on to become one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood, starring in many beloved hit Hindi movies every year. Some of her most memorable and acclaimed performances were in films such as "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi," the superhero flick "Krrish," "Fashion," and the historical epic "Bajirao Mastani." For her great dramatic acting skills in "Fashion," Chopra was honored with the prestigious National Film Award for Best Actress.

After establishing herself as one of the very top actresses in India's Bollywood film industry, the ambitious Chopra set her sights on the even bigger goal of making it big in Hollywood. She achieved that milestone in 2015 when she made her American debut with the hit TV series "Quantico," playing the lead role of a brilliant FBI agent. This first breakout opportunity opened many more doors for acting jobs and roles in the US entertainment industry. Chopra then went on to star in major Hollywood movies like the comedy film "Isn't It Romantic" alongside Rebel Wilson as well as the action movie "Baywatch" with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Her latest buzzworthy project creating waves is the big-budget Prime Video series "Citadel," which is her biggest global hit yet.

Aside from her immensely successful career working as an actress, Chopra has also established herself as an entrepreneur and smart investor. Chopra has invested her hard-earned millions wisely, putting money into several popular and successful tech startups and up-and-coming companies. Despite all her achievements and wealth, Chopra remains grounded as a philanthropist who supports many important charitable causes. She has worked closely with UNICEF since 2006, acting as an ambassador and advocating for children's rights, education, and other humanitarian initiatives globally. Closer to her roots in India, Chopra's charitable foundation The Priyanka Chopra Foundation provides health services, formal education opportunities, and other resources to help underprivileged children and families across the country.

With her earnings totaling an incredible net worth of $80 million, Chopra can certainly afford to enjoy all of life's ultimate luxuries. She owns multiple high-end real estate properties across different countries of the world, a symbol of her global success. This includes lavish residences in India as well as an extravagant $20 million mansion in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Encino that she shares with her husband Nick Jonas. Their California home is a 20,000-square-foot property built with the finest amenities like a bowling alley, state-of-the-art home theater, indoor basketball court, and more luxury amenities. Chopra also loves splurging on ultra-luxurious automotive purchases for her car collection. She owns multiple ultra-expensive elite vehicles like a Rolls Royce estimated at $300,000, a Mercedes-Benz S-Class which costs over $100,000, and other high-end rides.

Small town beginnings

Chopra was born on July 18, 1982, in the city of Jamshedpur in the Indian state of Jharkhand to parents Madhu and Ashok Chopra, a physician and military officer respectively. Though coming from a humble small-town background, Chopra possessed big dreams and ambitions from a very young age that she has now achieved beyond anyone's wildest imagination. In 2018, Chopra decided to start her own family when she married American singer, songwriter, and actor Nick Jonas in an over-the-top, lavish traditional Indian wedding ceremony. The global power celebrity couple's first child, a daughter named Malti Marie, was born in January 2022 via surrogate. Her extraordinary net worth fortune valued at $80 million is a testament to her unstoppable drive to achieve success across so many different industries and facets of entertainment. Chopra is a shining example that no dream is too big or unattainable if you possess the perseverance, skills, and willpower to make it happen through consistent hard work and dedication. She will undoubtedly continue breaking barriers and records in the future.