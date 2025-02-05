University officials and education organizations are suing to block President Trump's executive orders that roll back diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies, arguing they exceed executive authority and violate constitutional rights.

"In the United States, there is no king," the lawsuit, filed Monday in a Maryland US District Court, asserts. "The President can exercise only those powers the Constitution grants to the executive, and only in ways that do not violate the rights the Constitution grants to the American people."

The lawsuit was filed by the American Association of University Professors (AAUP), the National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education, the Restaurant Opportunities Centers United, and the Mayor and City Council of Baltimore.

They argue Trump's orders threaten academic freedom and could impose severe financial retaliation on institutions that don't comply. It faults the policy for vague language and explains it risks punishing over 130 universities "with endowments over $1 billion."

"The elimination of DEI programs and initiatives at public academic institutions are a threat to the democratic purposes of higher education as a public good," AAUP President Todd Wolfson said in a statement. "The AAUP is proud to stand up and defend our campuses and communities from this vague and destructive executive order."

Trump's orders direct the Department of Education and other agencies to scrutinize institutions for alleged "illegal discrimination and preferences, including DEI." The lawsuit, submitted by Democracy Forward Foundation, contends Trump's policies suppress academic discussion and could disrupt critical research, including studies on racial and ethnic health disparities.

"The J21 Order is designed to, and does, chill free speech on matters of substantial political import, solely because the President disagrees with that speech. The President has made clear—during both his campaign and his previous administration—that his goal is to punish those who recognize or choose to speak out about this country's history on issues of enslavement, racial exclusion, health disparities, gender inequality, treatment of individuals with disabilities, and discrimination. President Trump wishes to see the end of all diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility programs of any kind whatsoever," the lawsuit states.