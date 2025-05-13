In the US alone, about 3.8 million concussions occur every year from sports-related injuries. Defined as a brain injury from a blow or jolt to the head, a concussion can severely disrupt the brain's normal functions, with consequences ranging from constant or recurring pain, sensory changes, and speech difficulty to cognitive challenges like agitation and disorientation. Rising injuries have led to the NFL mandating helmets in 1940. But recent studies show that helmets cannot protect players against all the mechanisms and forces that cause concussions. This poses a crucial question: Can more be done to prevent life-altering injuries on the field?

The structural anatomy of the brain is designed to protect itself from injury, created by the forces of direct or indirect impact to the head. The cerebrospinal fluid, contained and flowing within the brain, acts as a cushion against external forces, causing the head to push the brain back and forth. However, higher impact at an accelerated speed is likely not to be absorbed by the cerebrospinal fluid's layer of protection. Understanding that these types of injuries happen almost every day on the field, Guardian Athletics took matters into its own hands. The company's flagship product, the Kato Collar, addresses the industry's shortcomings with a blend of science and passion.

Available in two sizes, Kato Collar redefines the standard of adult and kids' games, providing an effective alternative to preventing concussions, stingers, burners, and other injuries. How does it work? Whenever a direct or indirect impact causes the head to move violently, the collar's pads receive the head and helmet after the impact, decelerating the motion by up to 30%, according to the company's studies. By not allowing the head to reach maximal speed from the whip, it also reduces the speed of its return after the impact.

Additionally, through deceleration of the head, Kato Collar prevents the stretching and compression of nerves, which is essential in alleviating burners and stingers. Developed by Jeff Chambers, Certified Athletic Trainer with more than 40 years of experience, the device addresses safety concerns without compromising gameplay. With a patented, lightweight design and customizable pads, it fulfills its primary function without compromising mobility.

The company released Kato Collar in 2017 after years of research, development, and prototyping. The device's seeds, however, have been planted much earlier. In 1998, one of Chambers' players suffered a severe neck injury, with doctors' predictions remaining pessimistic about his career. Desperate to help his player recover, Chambers turned to prayer.

This spiritual encounter revealed to him the vision for Kato Collar, igniting in Chambers a drive he hadn't known before. In 2007, he received a grant to bring the project to life and, accompanied by a team of scientists and sports professionals, he developed a solution tailored to the head and brain's mechanics. It's important to note that Kato Collar is only a part of Guardian Athletics' holistic approach to protection. Combined with protective equipment, adequate training, and innovative solutions, it aims to build confidence on the field and protect the neck, head, and brain from sustained injuries.

Geared in a Kato Collar and a protective helmet, a player would experience impact with reduced force. Chambers explains: "When a hit occurs, the helmet slides into the collar, extending the pad in every direction. With extension, rotation and lateral flexion, our thermoplastic pads can absorb the force, decelerate the head, and slow down the impact acting on the brain."

While the industry has introduced collars before—butterfly type, C-shape, and others—Kato Collar is, according to Chambers, the first one to optimize protection without constraining movement. Built to absorb impact and prevent the head from whipping through the end passive range of motion, Guardian Athletics' mission is clear: to equip players with peace of mind and empower them to focus on what matters the most.

Patented, proven effective, and built on years of research and development, Kato Collar is more than an innovative solution; it's the founder Jeff Chamber's way of honoring the experiences that shaped him. "When I was trying to save one of my best players from early retirement in 1998, God led me down this path," he reflects. "In that moment, I knew that the industry deserves better. Because, while helmets protect the head, Kato Collar protects the brain. And that's what safety is all about."