One of Puma's best-selling collaborations is making a comeback in the retail market soon.

The German-based multinational corporation announced Wednesday via Instagram that they will be releasing a new collection alongside Rihanna's fashion brand Fenty, nearly five years after the final Fenty x Puma Spring 2018 collaboration.

"Coming soon," Puma wrote in the caption of its post, along with an all-black image with a bold text that read, "She's back," right above the footwear brand and Fenty's signature logos.

Although the company did not reveal further details about the collaboration, social media users flocked to the comments section to express their excitement about the news.

"[Oh my gosh] it was one of her best cooperations with [the] brand. Can't wait to see what's coming," one user wrote.

Another user quipped, "Y'all better hurry up with the release because I already spent most of my tax return!!"

"I still have my OG collection!! I'm ready for more," a third user wrote, while another suggested, "Bring the creepers back please," referencing Puma and Fenty's most-hyped sneakers called the Creepers — a thick-soled take on Puma's iconic suede shoes — which sold out in about three hours, according to Women's Wear Daily.

Rihanna first collaborated with the casual footwear brand when she was named the global ambassador for Puma's Women's Training category and creative director of Puma Women's division in 2014. It eventually led to a collaboration under her name, Fenty x Puma, per Complex.

"I couldn't think of a more perfect partner to collaborate with as a creative director. I'm excited for you to see what PUMA and I come up with," the "Umbrella" singer said of the partnership at the time.

With the Grammy winner's massive influence, Puma's 2015 fourth-quarter sales peaked at $975 million, a 17.1% jump from its fourth-quarter sales from the previous year, the outlet noted.

The Puma x Fenty collaboration continued, releasing other famous footwear apparel, including nostalgic pastel-colored jelly slides, silky runners with giant bows as laces, knee-high lace-ups and leather high heels.

Two years after the initial partnership, the brand also expanded to releasing a wide range of goth-inspired clothing, such as "bulky faux fur hoodies, black dresses with asymmetrical lacing, and off-the-shoulder dresses inspired by bomber jackets, corsets, and crosses hanging from leather chokers," according to Complex.

Their partnership ended after the last Fenty x Puma motocross-inspired runway show held at New York Fashion Week in the spring of 2018.