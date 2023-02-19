KEY POINTS Rihanna's dad Ronald Fenty opened up about his daughter's second pregnancy

Fenty recalled telling his partner that Rihanna "looks pregnant" after seeing his daughter on the Super Bowl stage

He said he hopes the singer will welcome a baby girl this time around

Rihanna's dad found out about her second pregnancy while watching her Super Bowl halftime show.

Ronald Fenty, who lives in Barbados, told TMZ that his daughter got him tickets to Super Bowl LVII, which was held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12, without informing him of her big announcement.

While watching her performance from the stands, Fenty noticed Rihanna's baby bump and told his partner, "Oh my god! My baby girl looks pregnant!"

Fenty told the outlet that he's over the moon about his daughter and A$AP Rocky's second pregnancy and hopes that they will have a girl this time around as he already has four grandsons.

Rihanna and her rapper boyfriend welcomed their firstborn, a son, in May 2022.

Last year, Fenty told Page Six that he was so "ecstatic" and "happy" that he "jumped for joy" after learning that Rihanna was pregnant with her first child.

He said he met his daughter's boyfriend when she brought him home to Barbados in December 2020. Fenty found Rocky to be a "very cool guy," adding, "I like him."

Before the couple welcomed their first child together last year, Fenty told TMZ in an interview, "I think he's gonna be a great dad and I know she's gonna be a great mom."

"She loved kids and I could see he does as well," Fenty said of his daughter. "She's over the moon about it. She's so happy. She was always talking about having a child. Yeah, she said maybe more than one. She was saying one before and then she said maybe more than one, then she said three. I would like to have three."

As for whether Rihanna and Rocky have plans of tying the knot in the future, her father said at the time, "I don't know if she's going to have a wedding, but I would like her to have a wedding, to be honest. Make it official."

The Grammy winner confirmed she was pregnant with her second child after surprising fans with a baby bump during her highly anticipated comeback at the Super Bowl earlier this month. It marked the first time she has performed live since the 2018 Grammy Awards.

A representative for Rihanna confirmed the baby news shortly after the Super Bowl halftime show finished.