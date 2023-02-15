KEY POINTS Rihanna opened up about her first days as a mother in an interview with British Vogue

The singer said she was a "zombie for the most part" in the weeks after taking her son home from the hospital

Rihanna said her Super Bowl Halftime performance was her getting back on stage for her fans

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's baby boy has made his magazine debut on the cover of British Vogue's new issue.

Just days after performing at the Super Bowl halftime show and revealing that she's pregnant with her second child, the 34-year-old singer appeared on the cover of British Vogue's March 2023 issue with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky and their 9-month-old son, whose name has yet to be revealed.

In the photo, Rihanna rocks a sexy black Chanel dress with a high slit as she strides confidently in front of the rapper. She can be seen holding hands with Rocky, who sports a leather vest and pants while carrying and kissing their son. The tot is clad in a miniature Chrome Hearts diaper.

In her interview, the "Umbrella" hitmaker opened up about motherhood and recalled her and Rocky's first days as first-time parents.

"It was beautiful," Rihanna said when asked about giving birth to her child last year, adding that she felt "blessed."

"I cannot believe it," she continued, gushing over the experience. "Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It's nuts. And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don't sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to. We came home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you're a zombie for the most part."

Just months after welcoming her baby boy, Rihanna was approached by the NFL with an offer to headline the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. The singer previously refused the NFL's invitation to perform in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick's stance against racial injustice and police brutality.

Explaining why she changed her former stance, the "Diamonds" songstress told British Vogue that while "there's still a lot of mending to be done," it was "powerful to break those doors, and have representation at such a high, high level and a consistent level."

Motherhood also motivated her, with Rihanna telling the magazine that she was "geeked on a challenge like that because you know what your body just did. You feel this sense of 'Nothing is impossible.'"

"It was almost like an out-of-body experience," she said of agreeing to perform at the 2023 Super Bowl. "I have not been on stage in seven years. Seven years! From zero to Super Bowl? That's mental."

Rihanna said she wanted to put on a show for her fans and have fun on stage while giving joy to those who enjoy her music and miss her as a performer.

"I want to have fun. I haven't done this in a minute and I'm doing this for the people that love my music, the people that have supported me and gotten me to this place in my career. And who miss me as a musician in particular. It's me really just getting back onstage – a crazy stage to be back on – but I'm really doing this for my fans," she said of her Super Bowl performance.

During Sunday's Super Bowl Halftime Show, Rihanna performed several of her biggest hits, including "Umbrella," "B-tch Better Have My Money," "Rude Boy," "Work," "We Found Love" and "Diamonds."

Following the explosive performance, a rep for the singer confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the superstar is pregnant with her second child with Rocky,