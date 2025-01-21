The face of the January 6 Capitol Riot and self-proclaimed "QAnon shaman" Jake Angeli-Chansley celebrated his pardon from President Donald Trump with a telling social media update.

"I JUST GOT THE NEWS FROM MY LAWYER... I GOT A PARDON BABY! THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP!!! NOW I AM GONNA BUY SOME MOTHA FU*KIN GUNS!!!" Angeli-Chansley wrote in a post shared on Monday.

"I LOVE THIS COUNTRY!!! GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!! J6ers are getting released & JUSTICE HAS COME... EVERYTHING done in the dark WILL come to light!" he continued.

Angeli-Chansley is one of more than 1,500 rioters Trump pardoned during his first day back in the officer on January 20, and it included violent offenders who attacked policeman on January 6, 2021, and the leaders of far-right extremist groups that attempted to keep Trump in power after losing the 2020 election, AP reported.

Angeli-Chansley, who donned red, white, and blue face paint, a fur hat and spear on January 6, was one of the first to storm the Capitol building and Senate chamber. He then left a note for then-Vice President Mike Pence, reading, "It's only a matter of time. Justice is coming," The Arizona Republic reported.

In September 2021, he pleaded guilty to one felony count of obstructing a civil proceeding and was sentenced to 41 months in prison.

Originally published by Latin Times