Meghan Markle was allegedly already planning her life with the royal family when she was married to her first husband Trevor Engelson, Megyn Kelly has claimed.

The "Megyn Kelly Show" host recently claimed on GB News that the Duchess of Sussex created a "vision board" and plotted her royal life long before she met and married Prince Harry. International Business Times could not independently verify this information.

"I have it on very good authority now that [Markle] had a whole vision board of her life with the royal family and of the royal family themselves and Prince Harry when she was married to husband No. 1. [I] happen to have a good source on that," Kelly claimed during an interview with host Dan Wootton, without naming her source.

The media personality alleged that this was part of Markle's dream to become a "global icon."

When Wootton asked if this meant that Markle had "planned this all along," Kelly confirmed it by nodding repeatedly.

Markle was previously married to Engelson, a film and TV producer, from 2011 to 2014. Two years after their divorce was finalized, the former "Suits" star met Prince Harry, and they tied the knot in 2018.

In his book "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess," journalist and biographer Andrew Morton claimed that Markle returned her wedding and engagement rings to Engelson via mail, ending their marriage without him knowing it.

"A wealthy entrepreneur friend claimed the marriage ended so abruptly that Meghan sent her wedding and engagement rings back to Trevor by registered post," Morton wrote. "Another confirmed that the decision to end the marriage was made by Meghan and that it had come 'totally out of the blue.'"

British writer and former BBC journalist Tom Bower previously claimed that when Markle met Prince Harry, she had been "on a manhunt" for an English husband.

"I think they are both needy people, but I think the point is Meghan was on a manhunt," Bower claimed on GB News last year. "She was looking for a husband, an English husband, and Harry was available."

Meanwhile, Kelly also weighed in on the news that the Duchess of Sussex signed with talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME). The agency, which represents the likes of Ben Affleck, John Legend, Jake Gyllenhaal, Serena Williams and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, announced the partnership via social media Thursday.

Kelly claimed that WME would not have worked with Markle if she did not have ties with the royal family.

"Here is the irony. Why does she [Meghan] want to stick it to the royal family? What has the royal family done to her again? Oh, they are the entire reason she is getting representation by WME, which I'm sure wanted nothing to do with her when she was a no-name 'Deal or No Deal' girl, never mind her stupid series 'Suits.' She could never have gotten [Endeavor CEO] Ari Emanuel to represent her," Kelly claimed.

Kelly claimed that "the only reason they're interested in Meghan Markle, in repping her," is the royal family, whom the actress allegedly "hates."

"She's going to stick it to the royal family, why again? Because they made her rich and they made her a huge star, but she's really angry about it. Why? Because she wasn't able to be in the No. 1 spot because she married the 'spare' instead of the heir," the SiriusXM host added, referring to Prince Harry and Prince William's alleged roles as "the spare" and "the heir," respectively, in the royal family.

Her comments come days before Prince Harry is set to fly to the U.K. and attend his father King Charles' coronation at Westminster Abbey in London Saturday.

Markle and their children — Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1 — will not attend the crowning ceremony and instead will remain in California.