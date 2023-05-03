KEY POINTS Megyn Kelly claimed King Charles is "100%" better off with no Meghan Markle at his coronation

Kelly claimed that the Sussexes' "approval ratings" increased in recent months when they "kept their mouth shut"

She pointed out that when the Sussexes returned to the limelight, their popularity dropped

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle saw their "approval ratings" increase only when they "kept their mouth shut," Megyn Kelly has claimed.

The journalist and media personality discussed Prince Harry and Markle's popularity among Brits and Americans during a recent interview with Dan Wootton on GB News.

Wootton cited a Daily Mail poll that showed Prince Harry and Markle in the bottom three among the members of the royal family in terms of popularity. According to the poll, Prince Harry had a 22% approval rating and Markle had 18%, surpassing only disgraced Prince Andrew, who had the lowest score of 7%.

The GB News anchor noted that Markle seemingly began rehabilitating her image in late April, pointing to her headline-making video appearance on Misan Harriman's TED Talk, basketball date with Prince Harry, and newly announced partnership with WME.

When he asked Kelly whether she believes King Charles III was "better off" without the presence of Markle at his upcoming coronation, the "Megyn Kelly Show" host responded, "100%."

"Very clearly, in the U.K., people cannot stand them, especially her. I mean, 18% approval, I think even the U.S. Congress has a higher approval rating," she said.

Kelly went on to discuss the Sussexes' "approval ratings" in the U.S., where the couple relocated after stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

The media personality claimed she noticed that Markle and Prince Harry's popularity among Americans seems to drop when they're dominating headlines and increase when they don't appear in public or announce new projects.

Kelly claimed that the couple's U.S. approval ratings "were holding on as of December" 2022 but "went off a cliff" after they went on their media tour and released their Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan" and the prince's bombshell memoir, "Spare."

But she said that Prince Harry and Markle's ratings jumped "just a tiny bit" over the past two months, when they kept a very low profile.

"The latest Newsweek poll shows she went up five points, he went up points. Still, [only] 33% of Americans like her [and] only 39% like him. She's still down at one-third liking her and two-thirds can't stand her in America," Kelly said of Prince Harry and Markle's recent approval ratings.

Kelly predicted that Markle's recent appearances and announcements may "backfire" and cause her popularity to drop again.

"But why did they go up those little bits over the past couple of months?" Kelly continued. "Because they kept their mouth shut. Because they went away. What does that tell you? People can't stand them. Every time they remind us that they exist, and of course, continue to need our non-stop attention, the approval numbers go back down because people are reminded that they exist and how little they actually want to hear from them. So her latest attempt to put herself back out there is just going to backfire once again."

Prince Harry is set to return to the U.K. this week to attend his father King Charles III's coronation at Westminster Abbey in London Saturday.

Markle will not join her husband and instead will remain in California with their two young kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Royal correspondent Omid Scobie told Entertainment Tonight that Prince Harry's upcoming U.K. trip is expected to be a quick one and that reconciliation with the royal family is unlikely.