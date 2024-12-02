A racist American woman was put on United Airlines' no-fly list after she belittled and assaulted Pervez Taufiq, a highly successful Indian-American photographer, and his family at Los Angeles International Airport.

"Your family is from India, you have no respect, you have no rules, you think you can push everyone, push, push, push," the woman, identified only as Karen, was recorded telling Taufiq. "That's what you think you are. You guys are f--king crazy."

The incident started when the woman told Taufiq's son, who was sitting next to her during the flight, to "shut up" while she, her husband and the Taufiq family were on an airport shuttle bus.

"I told her she doesn't have a right to speak to my son that way and her husband got in my face trying to tell me to not speak to his wife," Taufiq wrote in an Instagram post recounting the interaction.

During the flight, the woman asked Taufiq's son if he was Indian, where his family resided in the US and threatened to speak to his parents.

"Blown away these types of people still exist. As photographers we have seen a lot of, but this is one we could have done without," he continued.

During the altercation, the woman also took out her phone "to record your Tandoori ass," she said, addressing Taufiq.

Social media users slammed the woman's behavior.

"What we just watched was MAGA behavior! Trump has made it ok to act like this!" one user wrote, according to Mint.

"This guy exhibited incredible restraint, I would not have been able to," another added.

"Looks like her lip filler made its way to her brain," a third social media user quipped.

Originally published by Latin Times