Rainfall has arrived in Southern California, providing much-needed relief for firefighters battling multiple wildfires, but the wet weather introduces a new environmental threat.

Since January 7, relentless winds and dry conditions have fueled destructive wildfires across Southern California, including the Palisades and Eaton fires, which killed at least 28 people and destroyed over 14,000 structures, AP News reported.

With much of the region in "extreme drought," these fires were exacerbated by a lack of precipitation, leaving charred hillsides prone to erosion.

As of late Saturday, light rains have begun falling, with forecasts predicting heavier downpours through early Tuesday. While this rain is aiding containment efforts, with the Palisades Fire at 81% containment and the Eaton Fire at 95%, it raises concerns of debris flows in burn areas.

Los Angeles County crews are working urgently to prepare, installing barriers, clearing drainage pipes and filling sandbags to protect vulnerable neighborhoods.

Toxic ash from incinerated materials adds another environmental risk for residents cleaning up after the fires.

Emergency teams will continue to monitor burn areas for localized cloudbursts that could trigger mudslides or flooding. Los Angeles officials have issued flood watches for fire-affected regions and are expediting sediment removal to mitigate the impact of runoff.

With the rain expected to break a near-record dry streak, it will also help ease extreme drought conditions across the region.

Originally published on Latin Times