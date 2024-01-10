"Not everyone who dreams about being rich actually does something about it," Shakeel Ahmed Meer, the founder of Meer Capital, was quoted as saying, digging into the subtle truth that permeates human civilization. People want to be successful, but do not take the necessary steps to chase the options, merely resigning themselves, instead, to the financial stability of a salaryman.

The fact about the rich is that they do not rely on just one income, and they actively invest to grow their money, which is what the investor, entrepreneur, and changemaker wants his clients to know.

A prominent figure in the world of business, Meer hails from humble beginnings. From a middle-class family in a small Pakistani village, he is now making his mark on a global scale as a successful investor and entrepreneur. His success precedes him, so much so that he is sought after as an international business and wealth coach.

"I didn't go into the business of being a coach," Meer reveals, "I wanted to create my own wealth, but I think that people naturally gravitate towards and want to learn from those who have made it, hoping that they can glean some secrets that the rich are hiding from them. As a self-made man, I have to admit that there aren't any big secrets, the information is right in front of you. It's up to you to process and absorb it yourself."

As a coach, he often gives his clients some basic exercises to help them refocus their perspective. For instance, people who are able to save $200 a month will never become a millionaire in their lifetime if they are not open to investing or growing the money that they are saving.

"Some people start with investment-linked bonds, and while that's great for people who only have a limited amount of excess cash at their disposal, it isn't the best investment because it takes so long to mature and by the time you cash it out, the depreciating nature of our economy would render the money less than how much you could have made. We want to maximize every dollar's worth, especially if you have big dreams, but if you're okay continuing to live in middle-class comfort, that's okay too, but that's not what Meer Capital is about."

An expert in Strategy as a Practice and with a Ph.D. from Strathclyde University in the U.K., Meer has over 50 businesses in diverse industries. However, he primarily focuses on the fields that he is knowledgeable in.

"I paid my dues, graduated as a mechanical engineer from UET Lahore, but I also paid attention. I watched how the world shifted with social media, trends, and technology, and I chased those trends because I'm not satisfied with my comfort zone. I want to push my boundaries and leave behind a legacy that drives positive change in this world," Meer says.

He also boasts millions of followers on his social media, and they aren't just following him to see his lavish Dubai residence or luxury living, but are hoping to learn from the entrepreneur and turn their dreams into dollars.