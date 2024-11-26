Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari stated that it is "reasonable" to consider a cut in interest rates in December and the decision will depend on upcoming inflation data.

"Right now, knowing what I know today, still considering a 25-basis-point cut in December - it's a reasonable debate for us to have," he added in the interview.

It was in September when the Fed started cutting interest rates after seeing that inflation continued to fall. Another factor that warranted the cuts was a slow job market brought about by high borrowing costs.

From that point, the progress of inflation towards the goal of the Fed of 2% has slowed. Early in November, the rates were cut once more, and policymakers thereafter were left to decide on how much lower they would bring the policy rate, which is at the range of 4.75%-5.00% at present.

According to Kashkari, he is trying to figure out the rate by which borrowing costs put a downward pressure on the economy. He also wants to determine where inflation is going, Reuters reported.

"I have some confidence that it's gently trending down, and right now the labor market remains strong," Kashkari noted.

On Wednesday, Fed policymakers will be getting a fresh report on the targeted inflation gauge. They would also have a report on consumer prices and the latest monthly job market readout. These data will be used at the next meeting on Dec. 17 to 18.

Recently, Michelle W. Bowman, a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System warned that inflation progress appears to have slowed and could put expected interest rate cuts in jeopardy.

Bowman dissented on the size of the September rate cut and continues to worry about the risks of cutting too much too quickly.

Last Friday, the Federal Reserve provided more information on its periodic review of monetary policy strategy, tools and communications.

In its press release, the agency stated that its focus was on two areas, namely, the Federal Open Market Committee's Statement on Longer-Run Goals and Monetary Policy Strategy.

"We are open to new ideas and critical feedback and will take onboard lessons from the last five years and adapt our approach where appropriate to best serve the American people, to whom we are accountable," said Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve.

The review will also include outreach and public events. The Federal Reserve Board will be hosting a research conference in May next year, where the speakers will come from outside the Federal Reserve System. Such will be a part of its outreach effort.