The Texas Republican who introduced a bill to put President Donald Trump on the $100 bill earlier this week argued during a CNN interview Thursday that American veterans are not entitled to a job at the federal government's expense.

Rep. Brandon Gill was asked during a CNN interview on Thursday whether he can assure veterans that their services will not be interrupted by cuts to the Department of Veterans Affairs. It was revealed on Wednesday that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), of which Gill is a member, plans to cut approximately 80,000 VA staffers throughout 2025.

"I'd like to remind people that nobody in the United States has a right by God to have a job at taxpayer expense in the federal government, myself included," the 31-year-old congressman stated in response.

"But my children and our grandchildren do have a birthright to inherit a country that is not bankrupt," he added in an X clip shared by independent journalist Aaron Rupar.

Gill on veterans getting fired by Trump: "Nobody in the United States has a right by God to have a job at taxpayer expense at the federal government." pic.twitter.com/vZpJS30q9G — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 6, 2025

Gill is currently serving his first term as the representative for Texas' 26th district. His father served as an officer in the U.S. Air Force and Gill was born on an Air Force base in 1994. Before becoming a politician, Gill worked as an investment banker.

The Texas lawmaker's father-in-law, Dinesh Joseph D'Souza, is a popular conspiracy theorist and created the film "2000 Mules," which falsely claimed Democrats stole the election from Trump in 2020. D'Souza was also pardoned by Trump in 2018 after he was charged with one felony count of making illegal campaign contribution in other names.

Originally published by Latin Times