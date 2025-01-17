A Republican Representative has introduced a bill to abolish the Federal Department of Education, reigniting debates over federal involvement in education just days before Donald Trump's inauguration.

The Education Department, established in 1980, oversees national education funding and policies, providing approximately 13.6% of public K-12 school funding. However, conservative lawmakers have long criticized the agency, arguing that education should be controlled at the state and local levels.

On Monday, David Rouzer introduced the States' Education Reclamation Act, proposing the elimination of the Department of Education

This isn't the first time he has sought to eliminate the department. He introduced similar legislation as far back as 2015.

If enacted, the bill would reallocate the department's $200 billion annual budget to states for initiatives like teacher pay increases and infrastructure improvements, WECT reported.

While supporters claim this will streamline education and empower local communities, critics warn it could exacerbate inequalities, particularly in underfunded districts and states.

The bill will face deliberation in the House Committee on Education and Workforce, with proponents framing it as a step toward educational freedom and opponents cautioning against the potential fallout for disadvantaged areas.

