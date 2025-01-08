A proposed Republican bill is seeking to redefine carbon dioxide, removing it from Wyoming's list of pollutants and undoing mandates for carbon capture technology at coal plants.

Wyoming has long relied on coal as an economic cornerstone, but the industry has faced growing challenges due to market shifts and environmental policies.

In 2020, the state legislature passed a law requiring coal-fired plants to adopt carbon capture technologies to reduce emissions and remain operational. Advocates saw the measure as a lifeline for the coal industry, while critics focused on the costs.

In recent years, market forces such as the rise of solar energy have further threatened coal's viability.

Republican state Sen. Cheri Steinmetz introduced the "Make Carbon Dioxide Great Again" bill, aiming to repeal the 2020 carbon capture mandate and declare carbon dioxide as neither a pollutant nor a contaminant in Wyoming.

"This legislation is not about denying science, it is about applying science, thoroughly reevaluating the 'climate change' scientific assumptions and advocating for policies grounded in practicality, reality, and achievability — common sense," Steinmetz wrote in an op-ed.

Steinmetz argues that decarbonization initiatives are economically damaging and yield questionable environmental benefits. Her proposal also includes refunding ratepayers for unspent funds collected to support carbon capture installations, Cowboy State Daily reported.

"Wyoming is uniquely positioned to lead this conversation," Steinmetz wrote. "Our state is vital to energy production, agriculture and food industries, transportation and energy reliability and stability. We understand the real-world importance of CO2."

The bill has drawn mixed reactions, with some praising its defense of the coal industry and others warning it could hasten coal's decline.

"I certainly understand the concern, but there's pretty good support for viable carbon capture at coal facilities," Travis Deti, executive director of the Wyoming Mining Association, said. "Unless there's a dramatic shift in the market, using carbon capture utilization for emissions is going to be needed to keep the coal fleet going."

If passed, the bill would likely put Wyoming at odds with federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations and could jeopardize the state's future participation in carbon capture projects.

"The difficulty with passing the bill is Wyoming ultimately needs to focus on technology, research and development for our coal industry, to keep coal viable and sustainable," Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, said. "The bill takes a step back from us trying to invest in coal as a long-term source of power for Wyoming."

