Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) is endorsing President-elect Donald Trump's geopolitical ambitions by introducing the "Make Greenland Great Again Act."

If passed, the legislation would allow Trump to negotiate with Denmark to purchase Greenland and comes just hours after his return to the oval office.

"Joe Biden took a blowtorch to our reputation these past four years," Ogles told Fox News, adding Trump's focus on "America First" policies demonstrates a commitment to restoring economic and security priorities.

"House Republicans are ready to help President Trump deliver for the American people," he said.

The proposed bill, shared with Fox News, would let Trump begin talks with Denmark on the afternoon of his inauguration on January 20. Agreements reached would have to be reported to Congress within five days, including all annexes and documents.

Ten other House Republicans signed on as co-sponsors, including Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.).

The president-elect openly suggested he wouldn't rule out using economic or military pressure to secure the mineral-rich territory. When asked about the possibility of force, Trump responded, "No, I can't assure you on either of those two."

Not everyone supports Trump's ambitions. Greenland Prime Minister Múte Egede, spoke alongside Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Friday and rejected the idea.

"Greenland is for the Greenlandic people. We do not want to be Danish, we do not want to be American. We want to be Greenlandic," Egede said. While he acknowledged the island's strategic importance and mineral wealth, he expressed desire for independence​​.

The Danish government, a NATO ally, signaled openness to dialogue and cooperation but avoided any endorsement of U.S. plans.

"The debate on Greenlandic independence and the latest announcements from the U.S. show us the large interest in Greenland," Frederiksen noted.

Trump and his allies argue the island is "essential to our national security," with its close proximity to Russia and resources offering both economic and defense advantages​.

This proposal follows a pattern of Trump's foreign policy ambitions. He's hinted at plans to reacquire the Panama Canal and even floated annexing Canada as a 51st state.

