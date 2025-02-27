Republican Congressman Slammed for Pitching Bill to Put Trump's Face on a $250 Bill: 'Sorry for the Loss of Your Self Respect'
"Do you not know how insulting this is to the millions of people who are barely living on that one bill a week?" one user wrote.
South Carolina Rep. Joe Wilson is being ridiculed for introducing legislation that would put President Donald Trump's face on a new $250 bill—a law many find "insulting" and "unworthy of anyone's time."
"Grateful to introduce the DONALD J. TRUMP $250 BILL ACT. This big beautiful bill will honor the 250th birthday of America and our most valuable President Donald J. Trump!" Wilson announced Thursday, thanking his co-sponsors.
The legislation would direct the Bureau of Engraving and Printing to create a $250 bill featuring Trump's image. However, U.S. law bans living individuals from appearing on currency—a rule Rep. Wilson would bypass with a one-time exception, according to his press release.
However, Wilson's excitement was met with groans from several users who accused the bill of being a waste of time.
"With everything else happening...why is this important/critical/worthy of anyone's time or our taxpayer dollars right now? This is getting stale fast, read the room," one X user wrote, calling the move "wasteful grandstanding."
"I am so sorry for the loss of your self-respect. If you begin to feel any shame or anxiety, this is your moral compass trying to guide you. Listen to it," another posted.
"Apart from my political opinions, I don't get this at all. 1) Aren't you supposed to be scrapping wasteful spending? 2) Putting a president on American currency before he even finishes his term seems imprudent," another user pointed out.
"Are you fucking stupid? Do you not know how insulting this is to the millions of people who are barely living on that one bill a week? Where's @elonmusk and the Doge douchbags to stop this waste of time and money?" one user said.
Wilson's proposal is part of a broader trend of Republican efforts to cement Trump's legacy through unprecedented legislation.
Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) recently proposed making Trump's birthday a federal holiday, calling him "the founder of America's Golden Age." Other GOP-backed measures include adding his face to Mount Rushmore and scrapping presidential term limits to let him run for a third term.
