A Republican governor broke from his party to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris, who ended up winning his state.

"I did some soul searching and thought about a lot of different things ... and came to the conclusion that I had to put country over party ... and vote for Kamala Harris," Vermont Gov. Phil Scott told reporters, as reported by VTDigger.

Scott said that it was "not an easy thing to do," but defended his decision by saying that Trump "hasn't changed much," as reported by VTDigger.

This is not Scott's first time going against the grain though. In 2020, the governor made national headlines when he shared that he voted for Joe Biden.

"I know that Donald Trump, from my standpoint, doesn't have the ability, nor the desire, to unite our country. Does Kamala Harris have that ability? I don't know either, but I do know she wants to, and she'll try, and that's half the battle," Scott told reporters.

Scott said that he was not endorsing Harris, saying that it was "more of a vote against Donald Trump, than it is for Kamala Harris."

Harris won Vermont, and Scott was re-elected as governor Tuesday night as reported by the Associated Press.

