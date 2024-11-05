Republicans Flip First Senate Seat of the Night After Trump Takes West Virginia
Jim Justice was declared the victor in the race to replace former Democrat-turned-Independent Joe Manchin
Republican Jim Justice is projected to win the West Virginia Senate seat held by retiring Independent Joe Manchin.
The former governor is expected to soundly defeat Democrat Glenn Elliott.
The Associated Press called the race shortly after the polls closed.
Donald Trump also carried the state in the race for the White House.
Republicans were expected to flip the Senate seat as they aim to take control of the chamber from Democrats.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
