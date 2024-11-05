Jim Justice II, Governor of West Virginia, speaks during a roundtable discussion at Cabell-Huntington Health Department in Huntington, W.V., U.S., July 8, 2019.
Jim Justice II, Governor of West Virginia, speaks during a roundtable discussion at Cabell-Huntington Health Department in Huntington, W.V., U.S., July 8, 2019. Reuters / Alexander Drago

Republican Jim Justice is projected to win the West Virginia Senate seat held by retiring Independent Joe Manchin.

The former governor is expected to soundly defeat Democrat Glenn Elliott.

The Associated Press called the race shortly after the polls closed.

Donald Trump also carried the state in the race for the White House.

Republicans were expected to flip the Senate seat as they aim to take control of the chamber from Democrats.

This is a developing story and will be updated.