Republican Leader Bans Trans Women from Using Women's Bathroom in US Capitol Building: 'Women Deserve Women's Only Spaces'
Speaker Mike Johnson officially announced transgender women will be banned from using restrooms and locker facilities throughout the U.S. Capitol complex that align with their gender identity.
"All single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings — such as restrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms — are reserved for individuals of that biological sex," Johnson stated on Wednesday.
He noted "unisex restrooms are available throughout the Capitol," but reiterated why he believed there should be single-sex facilities.
"Women deserve women's only spaces," he continued.
The new policy comes on the Protecting Women's Private Spaces Act, introduced by Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.). It would require individuals to use single-sex facilities across all federal properties, including post offices and national parks, based on their "biological sex."
The GOP's crusade against unisex spaces was sparked by the election of Delaware State Sen. Sarah McBride, who will be the first openly transgender person to serve in Congress starting in January.
Originally published by Latin Times
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
