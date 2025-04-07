A Republican lawmaker criticized President Donald Trump's decision to fire Gen. Timothy Haugh, the director of the National Security Agency (NSA) and head of the U.S. Cyber Command, after a recommendation from far right activist Laura Loomer last week.

Concretely, Rep. Don Bacon said in an interview with CBS News that the decision "puts us back" and claimed that "Russia and China are laughing at us today because we just fired the absolute best leaders." A member of the Armed Service Committee, he anticipated there will likely be "some oversight" on the decision.

Moreover, Bacon added that he would "guarantee" the Cyber, Information Technologies and Innovation Subcommittee he chairs would have questions for military leaders and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Trump rejected that he ordered the firings as a result of Loomer's advice, but he did tell press that "she makes recommendations... and sometimes I listen to those recommendations."

Different reports from last week detailed that Loomer told Trump in a White House meeting that both Haugh and his deputy, Wendy Noble, were not loyal enough to him. CNN reported on Friday that Loomer specifically advocated for the firing of Haugh because he had been handpicked by Mark Milley, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Loomer celebrated the decision in a lengthy social media publication, saying that "as a Biden appointee, General Haugh had no place serving in the Trump admin given the fact that he was HAND PICKED by General Milley, who was accused of committing treason by President Trump."

"Why would we want an NSA Director who was referred to Biden after being hand selected by Milley, who told China he would side with them over Trump!?!? The vetters should have been more critical given the fact that the Pentagon revoked the security detail and clearance for retired general Mark Milley, who called President Trump a FASCIST," she added.

Regarding Noble, Loomer called her a "protege of Trump hater James Clapper, who frankly, belongs in prison."

In another passage of the interview, Bacon anticipated that Trump officials would defend the decision, claiming Trump is within his right to fire officials, but said "we have an opportunity to probe into this and ask why." "I have a responsibility to make clear this was wrong ... it hurt our country," he added. Axios reported that Bacon has recently broken with the administration on a series of topics, including tariffs, the approach to Russia and the impeachment of federal judges.

Originally published on Latin Times