West Virginia Senator Jim Justice has reportedly been commuting to and from Washington D.C. by private plane every day to save travel time while still living in his home state of West Virginia.

Sen. Justice travels to and from D.C. in his privately-owned Cessna Citation V jet every single day, turning the commute into a simple 40-minute flight when it would otherwise be four hours driving, reported Punchbowl News.

The jet arrives at Washington Reagan National Airport every morning with Justice in tow, departing to Greenbrier Valley Airport in Lewisburg, West Virginia, every evening, returning Justice to his home at the Greenbrier Resort, a mere 15-minute drive from the Lewisburg airport. Justice owns the entire resort.

The private plane began making this daily commute after Justice was sworn into the Senate on January 14, a position he assumed after serving as Governor of West Virginia from 2017 to 2025.

Other than owning the luxury resort, Justice also owns a National Historic Landmark in White Sulphur Springs in West Virginia. The Senator, who inherited a 94-company coal mining business from his late father, now reportedly owes about $1 billion in debt according to a report published by Forbes.

Once the richest man in West Virginia, the report stated that Justice's resort "may now be worth less than half the $1 billion" it was once worth. His family coal mines generate about $150 million in revenue.

"Well, I won't do that as soon as I get a place to live," the first-term Senator told press of his luxury commute.

"Because I came right out of the governorship on [January13], got sworn in that day, and so, really, truly, we just haven't gotten a place yet," Justice continued. "God knows it'll be a whole lot simpler."

He also indicated that he had been paying for the cost of the flights himself and no public funds had been used to fund his transportation.

