A Republican senator called out President Donald Trump's FBI Director nominee Kash Patel for his "aggressive political activity" in her vow to vote against his nomination.

Maine Sen. Susan Collins pledged to vote against Patel's nomination in a statement obtained by CNN Thursday morning, citing his "high profile" activities as counter to what she believes the United States needs right now.

"While Mr. Patel has had 16 years of dedicated public service, his time over the past four years has been characterized by high profile and aggressive political activity. Mr. Patel has made numerous politically charged statements in his book and elsewhere discrediting the work of the FBI, the very institution he has been nominated to lead," Collins said.

Susan Collins a NO on Kash Patel.



“While I strongly support efforts to ensure all federal employees perform their responsibilities ethically and in accordance with the law, Mr. Patel’s recent political profile undermines his ability to serve in the apolitical role of Director… pic.twitter.com/sYyFF7Rt8g — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 20, 2025

Collins referred to reports of FBI agents being questioned over their role into the investigations surrounding the Capitol riots. While Collins noted that agents "do not choose their assignments" in her statement, officials had reportedly been reviewing agents involved in the cases for possible removal, both CNN and the Washington Post previously reported.

"These statements, in conjunction with the questionnaire being sent to thousands of FBI employees, cast doubt on Mr. Patel's ability to advance the FBI's law enforcement mission in a way that is free from the appearance of political motivation," Collins continued.

The senator noted that she believes that the FBI is in need of a director that is "decidedly apolitical."

During hearings regarding his nomination, Patel dismayed Democratic lawmakers after refusing to outright say that former President Joe Biden had won the 2020 election.

Patel also came under fire after California Sen. Adam Schiff accused Patel of promoting the January 6 Choir, which consisted of recordings of inmates convicted in connection with the Capitol riots.

The nominee for FBI Director previously worked on the National Security Council during Trump's first term, and served as chief of staff to the acting defense secretary.

Despite Collins voting against Patel, the Senate voted to advance Patel's nomination to the final vote Thursday, 51-47, as reported by NBC News. The final vote will take place later Thursday afternoon.

Originally published by Latin Times.