Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham drew both backlash and skepticism on Tuesday after appearing to joke about the possibility of President Donald Trump becoming the next leader of the Catholic Church.

In a clip circulating on X, when asked who he thinks will replace Pope Francis as head of the Roman Catholic Church, Trump jokingly said he would "like to be Pope" before adding he has no preference. Pope Francis, whose papacy lasted approximately 8 years, died on April 21.

Graham, a longtime Trump ally whom the president endorsed for re-election last month, appeared to follow along with the president's off-hand comment, writing that he was "excited to hear that President Trump is open to the idea of being the next Pope."

"This would truly be a dark horse candidate, but I would ask the papal conclave and Catholic faithful to keep an open mind about this possibility!" the South Carolina senator shared in an X post Tuesday, accompanied by a clip of Trump.

"The first Pope-U.S. President combination has many upsides. Watching for white smoke.... Trump MMXXVIII!" Graham continued.

Most of the top responses to Graham's comments were from angry Americans as well as unamused Catholics, who questioned whether the religion is a joke to the Republican senator.

"Ahh yes, fake Christians trolling the vatican about the dead pope being replaced by Trump. So Christian," @OhMyManna wrote.

"Lindsey, did you baptize yourself in Diet Coke or inhale a pair of Trump socks? Should we call an exorcist?" another X user commented.

"Anybody still doubting whether today's GOP is a cult?" a third individual mused.

