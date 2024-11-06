Republican Who Trump Congratulated For Punching Reporter Wins Montana Governor's Race Again
The governor was charged with a misdemeanor assault for the incident
Montana has re-elected Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte, the same governor who Donald Trump called "a great guy" months after he assaulted a reporter in 2017.
Gianforte, who was first elected governor in 2020, ending a two-decade Democratic run, was charged with misdemeanor assault for body slamming a Guardian reporter at a meet-and-greet in May 2017.
Gianforte was sentenced to community service, fined $385, and ordered to attend 20 hours of anger management sessions, per The Guardian.
At a Trump rally in October 2018, the then-president doubled down on his admiration for Gianforte, who was representing Montana in the House of Representatives at the time.
"He's a great guy," Trump said, according to CNN. "That was a tremendous success last night."
Previously, Trump had said "any guy who can do a body slam ... he's my guy."
