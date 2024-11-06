Montana has re-elected Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte, the same governor who Donald Trump called "a great guy" months after he assaulted a reporter in 2017.

Gianforte, who was first elected governor in 2020, ending a two-decade Democratic run, was charged with misdemeanor assault for body slamming a Guardian reporter at a meet-and-greet in May 2017.

Gianforte was sentenced to community service, fined $385, and ordered to attend 20 hours of anger management sessions, per The Guardian.

At a Trump rally in October 2018, the then-president doubled down on his admiration for Gianforte, who was representing Montana in the House of Representatives at the time.

"He's a great guy," Trump said, according to CNN. "That was a tremendous success last night."

Previously, Trump had said "any guy who can do a body slam ... he's my guy."

Originally published by Latin Times