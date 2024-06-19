President Joe Biden's latest move to offer permanent residency for undocumented spouses and children of U.S. citizens has sparked accusations from Republicans, who claim it is an attempt to sway the 2024 election.

The Republicans argue that the policy could result in an influx of new Democratic voters before November, but it is a dubious claim, according to The Hill.

Former President Trump, promising to reverse Biden's order if reelected, accused Biden of "using" the migrant population for political gain.

During a rally in Wisconsin, Trump alleged: "But he's going to let everybody come in, because you know what they're trying to do, they're trying to sign these people up and register them.

"When I am re-elected, Joe Biden's amnesty plan will be ripped apart and thrown out," Trump added.

However, the numbers show the policy has only limited impact on voter registration before the 2024 election.

The new policy, announced on Tuesday, simplifies the process for an estimated 550,000 individuals to regularize their status, including through work visa applications, and removes the requirement for some to leave the country for residency applications.

It does not, however, grant citizenship quickly enough to affect the 2024 voter rolls.

Despite this, GOP members like Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt continue to frame the policy as a strategic move to secure Democratic votes.

Senator Tommy Tuberville also claimed it's a tactic to increase Democratic voter registration before the election.

House Democrats, like Rep. Greg Casar, dismissed these claims and cited the slow pace of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) in processing applications.

"If only USCIS worked this fast," Casar quipped.

Republicans on Capitol Hill, who had earlier rejected a Biden-endorsed border compromise plan, view the new policy as validation of their skepticism towards his immigration approach.

Speaker Mike Johnson criticized Biden for attempting to appease both sides, asserting that the policy will only incentivize illegal immigration.

Biden defended his action at an event marking the 12th anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and highlighted his commitment to solving immigration issues rather than politicizing them.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the policy is limited in scope and does not apply to new arrivals.

Some Republicans, like Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, questioned the constitutionality of the executive order, while Senator John Cornyn argued that it incentivizes illegal migration by promising eventual pathways to citizenship.