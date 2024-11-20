Republicans Vote To Protect Matt Gaetz, Refuse To Release Ethics Report On Sex Misconduct Probe
All five Republicans in the U.S. House Ethics Committee voted to withhold publicizing its long-running report from a years-long investigation into a slew of allegations, including sexual misconduct, illicit drug use, and accepting improper gifts, against former Rep. Matt Gaetz.
The decision to not make the report public came after multiple rounds of votes, according to reporting by ABC News. The committee will, however, complete its investigation before reconvening in December.
Gaetz has been under heightened scrutiny since President-elect Donald Trump appointed him attorney general, a decision that has drawn ire on both sides of the aisle while Trump pressures the Senate to push his nomination through expeditiously.
The former congressman was also investigated by the Department of Justice for his alleged involvement in a sex trafficking ring and for having sex with a minor, which delayed the House Ethics' initial inquiry. The DOJ ultimately chose not to press charges.
Originally published by Latin Times
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Taxing The Richest: What The G20 Decided
-
US Agency Opens Two Probes Into Ford Vehicles Amid Quality Control Concerns
-
Trump-Inspired Campaign Playbook? Polish Presidential Aspirant Vows To Turn Poland Into 'Crypto Haven'
-
Urban Mosquito Sparks Malaria Surge In East Africa
-
Sex, Drugs And Gritty Reality On Prague's Underworld Tours
-
Defiant Lebanese Harvest Olives In The Shadow Of War
-
'Critically Endangered' African Penguins Just Want Peace And Food
-
Stray Dogs In Giza Become Tourist Draw After 'Pyramid Puppy' Sensation
-
Hong Kong Political Freedoms In Spotlight During Bumper Trial Week
-
Former Fed Prosecutor Says No Chance Matt Gaetz Would Pass Background Check For Even Low-Level DOJ Job