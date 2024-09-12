TikTok user @girlypopzonly was anticipating a big check for a customer's feast. What she got instead is turning out to be viral content.

During her serving shift, a woman was seated in her section and proceeded to order an appetizer and alcoholic beverage, followed by a steak and lobster entree. Despite being alone, the patron was going all out.

When it was time to pay, @girlypopzonly brought her check, politely insisting the woman take her time. When she returned, the customer had written a bunch of numbers on the receipt. Her first thought was that it must be a phone number written in hopes of collecting rewards or points. The customer corrected her, saying "No, that's what I'm paying with."

Assuming it was a credit card number, @girlypopzonly let the woman know they don't manually enter credit card information, then asked if she had cash or a physical card.

"I've always paid like this before," the woman insisted.

Upon closer inspection, the numbers written on the check said, "12345678910."

When the woman continued to insist that this was her usual payment method, the manager was involved.

"Ma'am this is not even a credit card number," the manager said. "You just wrote down 12345678910."

"You know what? I'm not going to argue," said the well-fed woman. "God's gonna pay for this. God's got this."

Then the woman grabbed her bag and let the restaurant, leaving the waitress and manager dumbfounded.

"Obviously we're not gonna tackle her for it," @onlygirlypopz said. "I have so many crazy stories of stuff that actually happens at my job. Being a server cracks me up because the stuff you see is stuff you see in movies."