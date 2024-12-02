A clip of Donald Trump's FBI nominee threatening to "come after" the media has resurfaced and gone viral after the nominee claimed that they "helped Joe Biden rig presidential elections."

Trump selected Kashyap "Kash" Patel, a lawyer and former federal prosecutor, to serve as the director of the FBI. But a clip from Patel's previous appearance on Steve Bannon's show War Room has resurfaced, amassing millions of views.

In the December 2023 interview, Patel, who previously served as chief of staff to the U.S. Secretary of Defense during Trump's first term, claimed that Trump's new administration will find "conspirators not just in government, but in the media."

Kash Patel, who is poised to serve as a top official in a second Trump administration:



"We're going to come after the people in the media who lied about American citizens who helped Joe Biden rig presidential elections. We're going to come after you," Patel said.

"We're going to come after you. Whether it's criminally or civilly, we'll figure that out. But yeah, we're putting you all on notice," Patel continued.

The clip has since amassed hundreds of thousands of views on X, and has been replayed on shows such as Morning Joe.

After playing the clip once to prepare for a reaction, Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough asked for it to be played again, and after the second time said, "I'd love to also play this one more time for all those Wall Street billionaires who say, 'Oh, come on, come on. This is just all about tax guys, he's not going to get people who prosecute,'" as reported by the Daily Beast.

Trump supporters and conservative outlets also went on to share the clip, claiming its virality was a result of the media being "frightened."

"Treason is treason, no matter how the perps participated, including the media!" one user tweeted. "I hope he gets right after them," another commented.

Originally published by Latin Times.