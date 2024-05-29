In the bustling halls of the Atlantis Hotel in Dubai, a diverse group of retail professionals gathered for The Retail Summit 2024. Among them were Sanjay Goyal and Roobesh Modi, co-founders of Estater, a company revolutionizing the real estate retail industry with modern proptech solutions.

The Vision, Execution and Impact

As the event's attendees mingled and shared insights, Estater co-founders shared their bold vision to overhaul real estate data access in the GCC offering it on a unified, easy-to-use platform with extensive filtering capabilities.

Their mission: make it more convenient, affordable, and accurate. A 5-million-dollar fund secured last year is helping them scale their solutions for broader reach.

At the summit, they introduced Estater Markets, a tool that provides interactive, visual and fully customizable real estate reports, covering Kuwait, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia.

Estater markets offers valuable insights to both:

Retail Brands: To compare locations, identify the ideal spot for connecting with their target audience, estimate footfalls and sales potential, and strategically place the brand for success.

Retail property Owners: To attract premier retail brands, optimize their tenant mix, and strategize for growth with comprehensive reports.

Estater has been making waves in the region's real estate scene, serving heavyweights like Wafra, Mabanee, and Alargan, alongside countless other top players. Despite being a startup, they have become go-to advisors and innovators, offering tailor-made solutions to real estate professionals that shake up the industry. With their customizable real estate data tools, Estater is not just playing in the big leagues; they are redefining them. But this is just the beginning of their journey.

Mapping Cities, Transforming Industries

Building upon the legacy of REMI, a leading real estate data, market research, and valuation company, Estater has taken on the ambitious mission to map entire cities, transforming how real estate businesses operate in the GCC. Their solutions span a wide range of sectors, including investment, houses and villas, retail, warehouses, hospitality, and more.

Estater's database encompasses 25,000 square kilometers of urbanized real estate across 8 cities, including Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Khobar, Jubail, Dubai, Kuwait, and Bahrain, with 400 million rows of data. This wealth of information is reshaping the entire real estate industry, providing retail businesses, property owners, and investors with the insights needed to thrive in an ever-changing market.

The Next Big Thing for GCC Real Estate?

Could Estater be the next big thing for real estate in the GCC? Their rapid execution and bold vision certainly suggest so, as they strive to empower stakeholders across the real estate value chain with the information they need to make informed decisions, fuel growth, and navigate the complexities of the industry.

Discover how Estater is changing the game at www.estater.com.