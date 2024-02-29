In today's digital-dominated economy, businesses can't survive on simple cash payments at the shopfront till. Whether for a brick-and-mortar store, a hybrid business, or purely e-commerce, the need for electronic payment solutions today is greater than ever. These solutions encompass not only point-of-sale (POS) systems but also a wide variety of services that help businesses grow and serve their customers better.

For the past ten years, RevitPay, a payment processing and merchant services company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, has been revolutionizing how businesses manage transactions. Beyond supplying the POS hardware and software platforms, RevitPay takes a wider view as a comprehensive solutions provider. The company offers products and services customized to each client's specific business needs, focused on long-term growth and success.

RevitPay stands out among other ISOs and payment processors with its multifaceted approach to transaction management and merchant services. Unlike traditional providers, RevitPay doesn't just focus on processing payments; it's committed to reshaping the entire landscape of how businesses handle transactions.

With a comprehensive suite of products tailored for both brick-and-mortar stores and online ventures, RevitPay ensures businesses have the tools they need to thrive in today's fast-paced environment. From state-of-the-art POS terminals fortified with robust fraud prevention measures to advanced payment gateways optimized for global e-commerce, RevitPay covers every aspect of payment acceptance with innovation and efficiency.

Moreover, their additional services, such as full chargeback management, call center support, and accounting services, further set them apart, offering a complete solution package that goes beyond the offerings of traditional payment processors.

From its roots as a small business, RevitPay has experienced substantial growth over the past decade, enabling it to offer first-hand expertise in advancing small businesses to new heights. RevitPay grew at an accelerated pace over the past two years, with its employee count increasing by 50% and recently moving into a brand-new office in Cleveland. Over the last ten years, RevitPay has consistently optimized its merchant's processing portfolios, saving them tens of millions of dollars per year.

Through this success, RevitPay has been able to give back not only to its merchants but also to the community as a whole. A current project involves a collaboration of its agents and merchants. The company is actively fundraising to support the NAACP, highlighting its commitment to contributing positively to society, particularly in honor of Black History Month in February.

The experience of working with clients ranging from small startups to large international operations has made RevitPay a versatile business partner and consultant that knows exactly what clients need to achieve their business goals. Unlike other payment processors, RevitPay does not place its clients in pre-made boxes, where the products and services offered may be ill-fitted for the business needs. Instead, it places high emphasis on pointing clients to the right products and services, with questionnaires on its website to help merchants determine which package is the best for their business.

At the heart of RevitPay's success lies its unwavering commitment to its clients, a philosophy championed by President and CEO Peter Kusner. Instead of treating them as just numbers on a spreadsheet and pushing just about any product or service without regard for fit, RevitPay cultivates a close relationship with merchants, especially since most small businesses are either sole proprietorships, partnerships, or family-run ventures. This approach allows the company to embed itself within the merchant's team and operations, gaining invaluable insights into their workings and identifying their most pressing needs.

Kusner says, "Our merchants don't live in a 9-5 world, and neither do we. E-commerce runs 24/7, so we're always ready to support our merchants when they need it. We can provide consulting services on just about every aspect of a business, such as inventory sourcing, fulfillment agreements, and customer service. Our main goal is to help businesses become successful."

Moving forward, RevitPay is making huge strides in developing its offering and strengthening its technological capabilities to serve its clients better and will be announcing an industry-changing technology later this year. In essence, RevitPay's dedication to delivering superior merchant services and its relentless pursuit of innovation position it as a transformative force in the industry, poised to make a lasting impact on businesses of all sizes.