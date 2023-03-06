KEY POINTS RM Sotheby's will auction off a 2003 Ferrari Enzo between March 15 and 17

This Enzo is still "in the wrapper" and was never registered for road use

The car may end up being the most expensive Enzo ever sold

RM Sotheby's will be auctioning off what it says is the last known sealed example of a rare Ferrari sports car later this month.

The Canadian car auctioneer will put up a largely unused and "in the wrapper" 2003 Ferrari Enzo for sale between March 15 and 17, the company said on the product page.

"Delivered new to Japan, this Enzo, chassis number 132662, has remained largely out of sight for much of its life, having never been registered for use on the road. As a result, this striking example is presented today in factory-fresh condition, quite literally still 'in the wrapper,' with just 227 kilometers (141 miles) on its odometer—virtually all of those miles coming from factory testing prior to delivery," RM Sotheby's wrote.

"The car still has much of its factory protective packaging intact, including plastic on the door sills, tape wrapped around the ignition key, and even plastic covering on the brake and gas pedals. Importantly, it is accompanied by its original owner's manuals, car cover, spare key (still enclosed in a Ziploc bag alongside the manuals) and factory three-piece fitted luggage set which has never been unwrapped," the company added.

Manufactured between 2002 and 2004, only 400 Enzos, named after Ferrari founder Enzo Ferrari, were ever built over the lifespan of the model.

Around 70% of these F140 B V12 engine-equipped cars were finished in Ferrari's signature red, Rosso Corsa, but nine, including the one RM Sotheby's will be offering, were painted in the grayish Argento Nürburgring 101/C.

The Enzo retailed at $659,000 when it debuted in 2002, but units can cost up to $4 million nowadays as the sports car's popularity surged in recent years, Forbes reported.

An example with the black Nero Pastello finish sold at auction last month for $4.4 million — the highest ever paid for an Enzo.

The RM Sotheby's Enzo, which is believed to be the only Argento Nürburgring 101/C-painted unit to have received interior trimming in Cuoio leather, could be more expensive than that.

"[C]hassis 132662 is one of these much sought-after and perennially desirable cars. Considering its remarkable condition, still wearing much of its factory protective wrapping, this Argento Nurburging example is the ultimate prize for collectors valuing both rarity and originality," the company said.