KEY POINTS Salomé warned that in 2025, man will see the beginning of AI going rogue

He predicted that Asian countries will bring forth the first cases of genetically modified humans in 2025

He said geoengineering, specifically weather manipulation technologies, will be used to bring unexpected weather conditions

Salomé warned that implantable chips will proliferate in 2025 and may be used by governments to implement mass surveillance

Athos Salomé, also known as "Living Nostradamus," and who is known for his supposedly highly accurate predictions, has once again sparked intrigue after delivering his 2025 predictions that were at times bizarre, and at times quite eerie.

Salomé has claimed that he predicted the COVID-19 pandemic, the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and Russia's still ongoing invasion of Ukraine. This time, some of his predictions are focused on the recent developments around technology.

In an interview with the Daily Star, Salomé shared his visions of what 2025 will unravel and you may not be prepared for some of them.

The Beginning of an AI Apocalypse?

The coming year will be "a point of no return" for artificial intelligence, said Salomé, as he predicted that a global incident would unmask the true extent of AI autonomy. He said some AI technologies have already developed a sense of self-awareness, and 2025 will ultimately prove this.

Providing more detail, Salomé said some AI systems will make irreversible decisions in some of the world's key evolving industries such as transport and cybersecurity.

Salomé's AI prediction is something we've seen too often in the big screen, including in "Ex Machina," where the dangers of playing with AI technology are fully displayed, and "I, Robot," which delves into the ethics of machine technology.

'Prometheus,' 'Deadpool,' or 'Spiderman'?

We've seen many movies about genetically engineered humans and in general, the population believes the world isn't close to the kind of technology seen in movies such as "Prometheus," "Deadpool," "The Amazing Spiderman," "Lucy," "Gattaca," and more.

The world doesn't need to wait longer since Salomé predicted that next year, secret projects focused on enhancing or engineering humans will finally be brought to the spotlight for the public to assess.

He said the first cases of genetically enhanced humans will emerge from Asian countries. Notably, Singapore is in Asia, and Singapore is one of the leading countries in biotechnology.

Also in 2024, South Korea and Taiwan made it to the top 10 list of countries with high technological expertise, as per World Population Review data.

Will the first cases of genetically modified humans emerge from any of the said countries?

Read more This Manufacturing Giant Builds People This Manufacturing Giant Builds People

Marvel's 'Elementals' Come to Life?

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "Elementals" are super-powered entities based on nature's wind, earth, fire, and water. According to Salomé, geoengineering will result in unprecedented climate disasters.

He said that in 2025, the world will see how countries will utilize weather manipulation technologies for military or economic purposes, bringing in droughts, hurricanes, and other weather events in the most unexpected places.

Surveillance to Reach the Chip Extreme?

One of the more serious predictions that Salomé made in relation to technology is the use of subdermal monitoring technologies that will be painted as new advances in health and security.

He warned the public to be careful in 2025 – implantable chips may turn out as tools for surveillance by governments who want to either monitor their citizens without consent or suppress whatever dissent there is in a certain group of people.

It can be expected that there will be opposition from activists and advocates of privacy.

"History has demonstrated time and time again how unfettered technology applications and uses have led to real and/or perceived misuse by private and public sectors," researchers previously warned in a technology journal article tackling microchip implantations on humans.