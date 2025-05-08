Royal Renovators Inc., a full-service residential exterior renovation company led by Founder and CEO Sean Levine, celebrates growth, resilience, and dedication to purpose as it nears its 10th anniversary. In a highly competitive industry, it's been known for excellence, earning a spot on the prestigious Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America list for four consecutive years and achieving GAF Master Elite® status, a distinction signifying that it meets the industry's highest standards for excellence, quality, and trust. These accolades are only part of the story. Royal Renovators also prides itself on being a pillar of the communities it serves, with a unique giving model that turns every completed project into an opportunity for charitable impact.

The New York-based company services neighborhoods across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Nassau County. It has become a partner for homeowners looking for quality work, fair pricing and excellent customer service. It focuses almost exclusively on roofing and exterior renovation projects, with the majority of its work rooted in residential services.

Sean Levine, an attorney, entered the construction industry somewhat by accident. He was helping a friend on job sites while studying for the bar exam. Prior to this moment in time, Levine had not yet realized his passion for the construction industry. However, with every passing day, he would recognize the widespread lack of customer service, low quality workmanship, and trust issues in the renovation space. With fresh eyes and a legal mind trained in attention to detail, negotiation, and consumer protection, Levine saw gaping holes in how the industry operated and made it his mission to help fix them.

Royal Renovators was then born. Levine threw himself into the work despite the lack of technical know-how in construction. His drive filled the gap, teaching himself the ins and outs of the trade, from waterproofing techniques to supply chain logistics. In the first year, beginning as a one-man operation, the company then quickly scaled up, hiring dozens of employees in the coming years to accommodate the growing customer demand.

In addition to experiencing the challenges of rapid growth, it also encountered monumental obstacles along the way. The complete shutdown of job sites in NYC during COVID-19 also added to the issues. Still, the company emerged stronger, learning to adapt quickly to labor shortages, supply chain constraints, and economic downturns with agility and foresight.

Today, Royal Renovators is known for its various services that meet the needs of New York homeowners. Roofing is a sought-after offering, with the company specializing in everything from flat roofs to asphalt shingles, clay tiles, and slate stone systems. Besides shingles, there are other elements of a roofing system such as aluminum flashing, waterproof membranes, ice and water shield barriers, and ridge caps that are needed to ensure long-term protection.

Flat roofs, which are especially common in Brooklyn and Queens, are given particular attention. After all, they're prone to puddling and premature wear. Royal's team, experts in flat roofs, uses top-tier materials like roofing cement and SBS membranes to extend the life and reliability of every surface they work on.

Besides roofing, Royal Renovators has become known for its siding services, utilizing premium brand vinyl siding. Many clients ask for new siding because it enhances curb appeal and improves a home's insulation and energy efficiency. The company also installs high-performance vinyl windows, which offer superior insulation and come with an energy efficiency package. Window replacement can also help boost comfort and lower heating and cooling costs, which is an important factor as energy prices rise.

Royal's cement and brickwork division addresses another element of home safety: sidewalks, driveways, and masonry. The company acknowledges that damaged or cracked cement is a potential liability and safety hazard. New York's seasonal freeze-thaw cycles can wreak havoc on concrete, which means expert re-cementing is essential. This is where Royal comes in and offers high-quality cement and masonry services.

Royal distinguishes itself not only with its services but also with its dedication to quality workmanship and customer service. Every project includes a project manager who serves as a one-on-one liaison, from estimate to final payment. This system solves the industry's most common complaint: poor communication. Project managers ensure that what's promised gets delivered. As it relates to quality workmanship, a project is only as good as its weakest link. "We think of ourselves as perfectionists," says Levine. "We believe that even a 99% correct roof isn't good enough because when it comes to waterproofing, a single flaw can lead to serious problems."

Affordability is also included in the company's philosophy. Royal Renovators keeps project costs down without sacrificing quality by purchasing materials in bulk and having strong relationships with trusted suppliers. For homeowners who might be concerned about upfront costs, Royal offers financing through third-party lenders, allowing customers to pay with monthly payments.

More than anything, Royal Renovators positions itself as a community partner. Giving back is not only a part of what it does, it's central to the company's identity. For every single project they complete, Royal Renovators donates a portion to charity and invites the customer to participate by selecting a cause from a list of charitable organizations, truly integrating the client into the act of giving. Royal also develops initiatives that embody the spirit of service. Recently, Royal donated over 50,000 lbs of food and toys to those in need at a local homeless family shelter. This donation was able to feed over 500 families and provide over 100 children with toys during their Christmas Eve drive. During the COVID-19 pandemic, in which NYC found itself as the epicenter, Royal donated hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of personal protection equipment to hospitals, churches, police departments, and other government agencies and organizations. Through this, Levine was able to donate 17,000 isolation gowns to the hospital that his father had passed in two years prior.

Royal Renovators Inc., nearing its 10th anniversary, showcases what purpose-driven leadership, quality craftsmanship, and community commitment can achieve. Its accolades and impact illustrate that the company has built better homes and stronger neighborhoods, demonstrating that in business, doing good and doing well can go hand in hand. Levine states, "We are excited about what we have achieved in the last ten years, and are looking forward to the impact that we will continue to have in the next decades."