Rudy Giuliani blew up at a federal judge on Tuesday after he was reprimanded for not showing "anything close to due diligence" regarding evidence requirements, including giving the 1980 Mercedes-Benz SL500 convertible, which he drove to a polling station earlier this month, to the election workers he defamed.

"Your implication that I've not been diligent about it is totally incorrect," Giuliani said after interrupting the judge, according to Reuters. "Everything I have is tied up. I don't have a car. I don't have a credit card. I don't have cash. I can't get to bank accounts that truly would be mine because they have put stop orders on, for example, my Social Security account. ... I don't have a penny, and it's been tied up by them."

Judge Lewis Liman then told Giuliani he will not be allowed to speak next time, or "the court will have to take action."

"He's either represented by counsel, or he's permitted to proceed pro se—he can't have hybrid representation," Liman said, directing his attention at Giuliani's attorney. "There should be no higher priority for your client than complying with the court's orders, period."

The judge also ruled Giuliani won't be allowed to skip an upcoming court date to attend Donald Trump's inauguration, Reuters reported.

While speaking to the press outside the courthouse, Giuliani said the Trump-appointed judge is as "left as you get."

"The reality is I have no cash. So right now, if I wanted to call a taxi cab, I can't do it. I don't have a credit card. I don't have a checking account," the former attorney shared.

