In a resurfaced clip from March 2022, a Russian state TV show host referred to Tulsi Gabbard, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for Director of National Intelligence, as "our girlfriend, Tulsi."

"Is she some sort of Russian agent?" a panelist asks, to which the host, Vladimir Solovyov, responds, "Yes."

Meanwhile on Russian state TV: Another translated clip of Tucker Carlson and Tulsi Gabbard, introduced by state TV host Vladimir Soloviev as "Our girlfriend Tulsi."



After the clip plays, one panelist asks: "Is she some sort of a Russian agent?" The host quickly replies: "Yes." pic.twitter.com/VVNGmtjavU — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) March 31, 2022

Gabbard's appointment to the senior cabinet-level position has drawn ire across the aisle.

Days after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, she released a video imploring the U.S., Russia and Ukraine to accept that Ukraine "will be a neutral country" without it joining military alliances like NATO.

In March, Gabbard further propagated Russia's assertion that there were "25+ US-funded biolabs in Ukraine," which both Ukraine and the U.S. denied.

There are 25+ US-funded biolabs in Ukraine which if breached would release & spread deadly pathogens to US/world. We must take action now to prevent disaster. US/Russia/Ukraine/NATO/UN/EU must implement a ceasefire now around these labs until they’re secured & pathogens destroyed pic.twitter.com/dhDTH5smIG — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 13, 2022

Originally published by Latin Times