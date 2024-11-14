Russian State TV Calls Trump National Intelligence Director Nominee 'Our Girlfriend Tulsi' in Resurfaced Clip
In a resurfaced clip from March 2022, a Russian state TV show host referred to Tulsi Gabbard, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for Director of National Intelligence, as "our girlfriend, Tulsi."
"Is she some sort of Russian agent?" a panelist asks, to which the host, Vladimir Solovyov, responds, "Yes."
Gabbard's appointment to the senior cabinet-level position has drawn ire across the aisle.
Days after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, she released a video imploring the U.S., Russia and Ukraine to accept that Ukraine "will be a neutral country" without it joining military alliances like NATO.
In March, Gabbard further propagated Russia's assertion that there were "25+ US-funded biolabs in Ukraine," which both Ukraine and the U.S. denied.
Originally published by Latin Times
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Greece's Ambitious 'Smart City' By The Sea Takes Shape
-
Dating Apps Move To Friend Zone In Search Of Profits
-
In Colombia, A River's 'Rights' Swept Away By Mining And Conflict
-
How China's Censorship Machine Worked To Block News Of Deadly Attack
-
Surfboards With Bright Lights Could Deter Shark Attacks - Researchers
-
Nations To Submit Boosted Climate Plans: What's At Stake?
-
China's Largest Air Show Takes Off With Fighter Jets, Attack Drones
-
Bees Help Tackle Elephant-human Conflict In Kenya
-
Peru's Chancay: China's Megaport Of Entry To South America
-
Two Months On, Post-Olympic Blues Grip Paris