A Russian TV host referred to Tulsi Gabbard as "our girlfriend" in a resurfaced clip from March 2022. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

In a resurfaced clip from March 2022, a Russian state TV show host referred to Tulsi Gabbard, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for Director of National Intelligence, as "our girlfriend, Tulsi."

"Is she some sort of Russian agent?" a panelist asks, to which the host, Vladimir Solovyov, responds, "Yes."

Gabbard's appointment to the senior cabinet-level position has drawn ire across the aisle.

Days after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, she released a video imploring the U.S., Russia and Ukraine to accept that Ukraine "will be a neutral country" without it joining military alliances like NATO.

In March, Gabbard further propagated Russia's assertion that there were "25+ US-funded biolabs in Ukraine," which both Ukraine and the U.S. denied.

Originally published by Latin Times

