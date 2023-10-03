Ryan Reynolds Proves He's A True STAY: Makes Another Special Birthday Video Edit For Stray Kids' Bang Chan
KEY POINTS
- Stray Kids' leader, Bang Chan, celebrated his 26th birthday on Tuesday
- Canadian-American actor Ryan Reynolds made him a birthday video greeting
- Ryan Reynolds has always been open about being a Bang Chan fanboy
Bang Chang received a special greeting from a Hollywood star on his birthday.
On Tuesday, the Stray Kids' leader's 26th birthday, the 46-year-old "Deadpool" actor uploaded a special birthday video edit for Bang Chan via his film production company (Maximum Effort)'s social media accounts, with the message, "You only turn 26 once. Or is it Twice? Happy Birthday, Bang Chan!"
He even used the hashtag #TwentySixHugsForBangChan.
The video has since gained over 1.8 million views on X, formerly Twitter, 32,200 retweets, 68,300 hearts, 3,200 bookmarks and 1,468 replies.
STAYs – Stray Kids fans – appreciated the actor's effort to give Bang Chan a special, non-generic birthday greeting. True to the username @MaximumEffort, Ryan Reynolds' team extended its maximum effort to wish Bang Chan a great 26th birthday.
As indicated on its bio page, Maximum Effort is "making movies, TV series, content and cocktails for the personal amusement of @vancityreynolds."
STAYs found it amusing how Ryan and his team managed to dig up Bang Chan's old videos "from the vault" that only true members of the STAYVILLE know of.
One showed when Bang Chan played the role of a zombie in the treadmill scene of TWICE's "OOH-AHH" music video.
"[This is] getting more and more iconic every year," commented one fan on the video also posted on Instagram, while another stated, "No way! How did you outdo last year's [birthday greeting]."
On Bang Chan's 25th birthday last year, Ryan and his team also edited a special birthday video greeting for the leader of Stray Kids and captioned it, "Celebrating an important Birthstay #HappyBangChanDay."
Ryan Reynolds' relationship with Stray Kids began when the K-Pop boy group did a "Deadpool"-inspired performance on Mnet's "Kingdom" in May 2021, per Koreaboo.
Stray Kids members opened their performance with Felix, in his "Deadpool" costume, recreating a scene from the beginning of the movie.
A Lee Know fan account edited a clip of Felix from their "Kingdom" performance with the actual scene from "Deadpool" and uploaded it on Twitter at the time.
Ryan Reynolds first replied with an emoji of two swords crossed before following it up with another tweet, saying, "Oh, hello @stray_kids."
Since then, Ryan has been having adorable interactions with Stray Kids, especially Bang Chan. He even made an autographed Aviation American Gin bottle for Bang Chan when he started stanning Stray Kids two years ago.
Ryan even used the hashtag #NewFavouriteAustralian when he posted about Bang Chan. Born in South Korea, Bang Chan moved to Australia at a young age and grew up in Sydney, per Koreaboo.
© Copyright IBTimes 2023. All rights reserved.
